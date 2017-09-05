 
News By Tag
* Ed Chan
* Chan & Naylor
* David Naylor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bankstown
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


Interest rates on interest-only to come down soon?

Investor lending and interest-only loans could turn the other way in the coming weeks. Chan & Naylor talks about it in detail.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ed Chan
Chan & Naylor
David Naylor

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Bankstown - New South Wales - Australia

BANKSTOWN, Australia - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Several lenders may have overreacted in their interest-only loan repricing that APRA's crackdown on investor lending could turn the other way in the coming weeks.

The APRA has set new policies restricting interest-only loans to 30% of new residential mortgage lending and it has successfully done so. To slow down interest-only loans by property investors, the banks increased their rates for interest-only loans.

However, lenders may still have had a good margin between what they are lending and APRA's cap after hiking the prices too sharply. If so, interest-only loans may come back very soon. Other lending products may have been filling the gap left by interest-only products.

Supply in Melbourne and Brisbane CBD may be more than the demand but there is still growth. House prices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane may grow about 5% on an annual basis in the next 1 to 2 years and 20,000 housing units may be needed every year to accommodate the growing population.

According to Mortgage Choice, their loans have grown to a record $53.4 billion as have their settlements which rose to $12.3 billion in the year. Commission for new loans also increased to $75.1 million.

The biggest challenges for housing affordability are first-home buyers trying to get into the market and more infrastructure and investment needed to develop regional cities. The mortgage amount is often less than a rental fee so there could be a solution to getting more people out of renting and owning their own homes.

What can you do?

If you would like to know more about property investment, investor lending and interest rates, you can visit the Chan & Naylor website. Schedule for a free consultation. We'll contact you to explain more.

Whether you are a beginner, seasoned investor or business owner, we can give you guidance to maximise the financial areas of your life. We can give you an integrated and tailored solution of your superannuation, taxation, property investment, asset protection, estate planning and more.

Schedule a chat or call any of our local offices near you.

If you like what you are reading, subscribe to our newsletters now at www.chan-naylor.com.au or follow our Facebook page here (https://web.facebook.com/Chan-and-Naylor-Finance-13844586...)

Disclaimer (http://www.chan-naylor.com.au/about-us/disclaimer/)

To view the original article, click here (http://snip.ly/fxq92)
End
Source:
Email:***@chan-naylor.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Ed Chan, Chan & Naylor, David Naylor
Industry:Accounting
Location:Bankstown - New South Wales - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Chan & Naylor PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share