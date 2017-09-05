 
ABC to Sponsor the Wedding Track at Wedding MBA Conference

Association of Bridal Consultants - Standard For Wedding Excellence
 
 
Association of Bridal Consultants
Association of Bridal Consultants
 
BROOKFIELD, Conn. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Association of Bridal Consultants ("ABC") will sponsor the wedding planner education track at the Wedding MBA conference this year October 2 – 4, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.    ABC is the oldest and largest training organization for wedding planners and has been helping people work for themselves in the wedding industry since 1955.

ABC helps people earn their certified wedding planner designation by taking the ABC Professional Wedding Planner program, a seven part, self-paced, home study course.  This ABC course is the most comprehensive in the industry and covers everything needed to become a successful wedding planner.

As corporate jobs are less available and less durable today, ABC helps people earn extra income by working flexible hours in the $ 80 Billion wedding industry.  There are more than 2.2 Million weddings every year in the U.S. and ABC wedding planners help brides create the weddings of their dreams.  ABC also has a travel division so ABC members can offer great honeymoon packages such as to Sandals Resorts, and to build destination weddings to Mexico and other locations throughout the world.

Other top wedding organizations will join ABC at the Wedding-MBA, including TheKnot.com  and WeddingWire.com.   ABC will also hold its own Annual Conference this November 4 – 8, 2017, taking ABC members for an educational conference and resort get-a-way in the Riviera Maya, Mexico.    ABC has more than 3,000 members, currently located in all 50 states and 31 countries.

For more information about growing your wedding planning business, go to www.BridalAssn.com, or www.ABCAnnualConference.com   or contact the ABC main office in Connecticut at 860-355-7000.
Source:Association of Bridal Consultants
Email:***@bridalassn.com
