Sperian Engery goes live with Hansen Technologies BPO Customer Support Solution

It was only in June 17 that Sperian Energy announced they were signing with Hansen Technologies BPO Solution to manage their requirements for billing, transactions & operations. In record time that system is LIVE, operational in the first 8 markets.

John May

President, North America

John May
President, North America

--Andrew said " Hansen's BPO Solution is a comprehensive and proven offering, and with the switched on team at Sperian Energy we had a very smooth implementation. Transitioning business critical systems takes a high level of professionalism, experience and strong industry expertise. Hansen is proud to have delivered a market leading solution that provides ongoing flexibility, allowing Sperian Energy to grow and continue to deliver high levels of service to their customers".said: "Our goal was to successfully outsource our critical back office functions, enabling us to dedicate our resources on innovation and growth. I'm pleased to have so quickly achieved that goal with an incredibly smooth transition. I'm particularly delighted that our customers can be professionally serviced on a platform that is agile enough to keep growing as the business needs expand". He went on to say "This is the start of a key relationship with Hansen Technologies and in choosing Hansen's BPO Solution I'm confident we've laid a solid foundation for our future growth plans".Sperian Energy is a leading retail energy provider that helps consumers and businesses take advantage of competition in U.S. states that have deregulated their energy markets. Sperian currently operates in six states: Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Sperian focuses on delivering exceptional service, innovative technology wcj and competitive pricing.With over 40 years' experience, Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is a leading global provider of billing and customer care technologies for utilities, telcos and pay-TV operators. Employing over 1000 experts, Hansen's proven and scalable solutions as well as its innovative and flexible offerings, enable more than 600 clients to deliver cost-effective end-to-end business initiatives to improve their customers' experience.