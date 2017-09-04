News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HGS Program and Iintroduction of the 2017 Scholarship Award Recipients
The well-known speaker at this event will be Mr. Patrick Talley. He has over thirty years experience of selling technology solutions to Fortune 500 companies and he specializes in opening new markets, new technologies, revenue generation and has closed over $250 million dollars of high margin technology business.
Mr. Talley will be speaking on: Aging 2.0: Technology and Seniors. He is also the Founder of HeraTrack, a wearable device for people with dementia.
The recipients of the 2017 HGS Scholarship will be introduced to the membership and attendees.
The reception starts at 5:30 PM with wine and hors d'oeuvres followed by dinner at 6:30 PM.
The Houston Gerontological Society has served Houston's professional community since 1986 and is dedicated to strengthening and enhancing current and future services for older adults and their families.
Visit: http://www.hgsociety.org/
Contact
Dr. Laureen Wishom
***@drlaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse