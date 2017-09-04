 
HGS Program and Iintroduction of the 2017 Scholarship Award Recipients

 
HOUSTON - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Overture Tanglewood is this month's dinner host for the September 19, 2017 HGS dinner.  Due to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the venue has changed to Maggiano's Little Italy Restaurant at 2019 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056.

The well-known speaker at this event will be Mr. Patrick Talley.  He has over thirty years experience of selling technology solutions to Fortune 500 companies and he specializes in opening new markets, new technologies, revenue generation and has closed over $250 million dollars of high margin technology business.

Mr. Talley will be speaking on: Aging 2.0: Technology and Seniors. He is also the Founder of HeraTrack, a wearable device for people with dementia.

The recipients of the 2017 HGS Scholarship will be introduced to the membership and attendees.

The reception starts at 5:30 PM with wine and hors d'oeuvres followed by dinner at 6:30 PM.

The Houston Gerontological Society has served Houston's professional community since 1986 and is dedicated to strengthening and enhancing current and future services for older adults and their families.

Visit: http://www.hgsociety.org/

Houston Gerentological Society
