The GroovaLottos launch Down Streeters, LLC

Grammy nominated soul-funk-blues band and their management, Wakeby Fire team up to form new Music Production & Management company.

Down Streeters, LLC is a company formed by The GroovaLottos

-- This year has been one of amazing trajectory for The GroovaLottos, a regional New England soul-funk-blues band that is quickly gaining national and international attention with their debut album, "Ask Yo' Mama" (Liberation Multimedia/SKL). The band's latest move forward is the formation of Down Streeters, LLC a music production, development and artist management company.Down Streeters, LLC holds the interests of the band as well as offers services in music production, development and management services for other artists seeking representation and development.In 2015, members of the GroovaLottos helped form Song Keepers, Ltd, a non-profit arts and education organization that offers mentoring programs for young aspiring musicians and media wcj production artists; as well as community base performance programs throughout eastern Massachusetts.Currently, The GroovaLottos and Wakeby Fire are working towards developing a casino tour for the band in the early spring of 2018.For more information about The GroovaLottos, visit: