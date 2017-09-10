News By Tag
Army West Point Selects Anthony Travel For Athletic Travel Services
"The partnership with Anthony Travel will provide support to our teams when traveling the country to away games, tournaments and championships"
As part of this partnership, Army Athletics will benefit from an Anthony Travel account manager dedicated exclusively to the Black Knights' Athletic Department travel management needs, including hotel accommodations, scheduled air, charter air, ground transportation, international team tours, and other services as requested.
"The prestige of partnering with Army West Point Athletics is unmatched," said President and CEO of Anthony Travel, John Anthony. "The United States Military Academy represents the best of the best in our country. We are honored to play a small part in their efforts to develop the next leaders of the world."
Anthony Travel is the year-round travel partner for more than 75 athletic departments nationwide. In addition to Army West Point (http://goarmywestpoint.com/
Page Updated Last on: Sep 10, 2017