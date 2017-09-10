 
Army West Point Selects Anthony Travel For Athletic Travel Services

 
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Anthony Travel, the nationally recognized and award-winning leader in collegiate sports travel management, announced a new multi-year partnership with Army West Point Athletics. Anthony Travel will serve as the travel provider for the Army West Point Athletics Department and provide comprehensive travel services.

"The partnership with Anthony Travel will provide support to our teams when traveling the country to away games, tournaments and championships", said Boo Corrigan, Army West Point Director of Athletics. "They are the leading sports travel management company in the nation and their staff is as passionate about college athletics as we are. I feel our two organizations' goals are well aligned and we look forward to working together."

As part of this partnership, Army Athletics will benefit from an Anthony Travel account manager dedicated exclusively to the Black Knights' Athletic Department travel management needs, including hotel accommodations, scheduled air, charter air, ground transportation, international team tours, and other services as requested.

"The prestige of partnering with Army West Point Athletics is unmatched," said President and CEO of Anthony Travel, John Anthony. "The United States Military Academy represents the best of the best in our country.  We are honored to play a small part in their efforts to develop the next leaders of the world."

Anthony Travel is the year-round travel partner for more than 75 athletic departments nationwide. In addition to Army West Point (http://goarmywestpoint.com/) in the Patriot League (http://patriotleague.org/), Anthony Travel serves as the official travel partner for Bucknell University.
