2.5 Million Christmas Trivia Games Sold~ Family Turns Love of Christmas Into Million Dollar Company

The classic and original version of Christmas Trivia game is played by millions of Americans each year. Just updated. Retailers can't stock enough of them.
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For many people, it wouldn't be Christmas without a Christmas tree, brightly wrapped packages, chocolate Santas . . .and various holiday games from Anton Publications.

Anton Publications has defied the skeptics. "When I introduced this idea for a Christmas trivia game to several major game and toy companies, they told me that trivia was dead and that a holiday-themed game just wouldn't sell," says company founder Glenn Anton.

"The big boys told us 'no'," he continues. "So I quit my job and started my own company. Now, many years later, more than 17 million people play our games."

In addition to the best-seller, 'Tis the Season Christmas Trivia game, the Naperville, Illinois, company has enjoyed great success with Christmas Bingo, Holiday Charades, Happy Holidays Carols & Songs game, Christmas Dominoes, Christmas Books, and the 12 Days of Christmas Golf Balls.

Consumers first discovered the games in well-known catalogs such as Bas Bleu, Miles Kimball, Potpourri, Current, Johnson Smith, Orvis, and many others, where the games are still best-sellers today. Proven sales have translated into floor displays and shelf displays at retailers such as Restoration Hardware, Hallmark Card and Gift Shops, Cracker Barrel, Barnes and Noble, and many other national retailers. Retailers sell the games year after year after year. They have become an annual tradition. Several hundred thousand are sold each year.

Anton Publications has shown it knows what people want during the Christmas season: warm memories and sharing good times with family and friends. The company keeps legions of fans entertained year after year after year.

"We are certainly proud of our success," says Anton. "People tell us that playing our games have become part of their annual holiday traditions and they pack them away with their ornaments!"

// CONTACT: Samples, images or more information. Mark Andrews or Deb Nelson * 630-541-3633. geja2@aol.com

