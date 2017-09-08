 
Industry News





September 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
141312111098


Orphan Awareness Event Set for September 17th in Ormond Beach

David Wooten is the guest speaker at an Orphan Awareness event on Sept 17.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- North Peninsula Baptist Church is pleased to announce that the church will host David Wooten for 'Orphan Awareness Sunday' on September 17th at 10:45am. David will speak on the issue of the plight of orphans around the world and how attendees can help, including adoption and other support.

"We are thrilled to be able to host David Wooten from Lifeline Children's Services for this important event," said Lead Pastor Jeff Eckert. "David is the Florida State Director for Lifeline Children's Services in Alabama," he added. The event will be held at North Peninsula Baptist Church, located at 6 Sandra Drive in Ormond by the Sea.

David Wooten holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Bible/Theology from Crichton College in Memphis, his hometown. He also has a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor with 24 years of experience as a pastor. He has served on the boards of several nonprofit ministries.

North Peninsula Baptist Church is located at 6 Sandra Drive, Ormond Beach, Florida.  They offer a small group discussion at 9:30am, and a worship service at 10:45am on Sunday mornings. On Wednesday nights, they offer a bible study at 6:30pm in the Fellowship Hall. The lead campus pastor is Pastor Jeff Eckert. They can be reached at 386-214-6248, or online http://www.northpenbc.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/pg/glbeachside/posts/.

___________

About North Peninsula Baptist Church

North Peninsula Baptist Church was planted over 50 years ago. On Sunday mornings they offer a small group wcj discussion at 9:30am, and a worship service at 10:45am. On Wednesday nights they offer a bible study at 6:30pm in the Fellowship Hall. The lead campus pastor is Pastor Jeff Eckert.

About Lifeline Children's Services

Lifeline Children's Services is a non-profit 501c3 ministry and licensed agency founded in 1981. They have offices in 10 states. Lifeline promotes the sanctity of life through ministry to young women in the midst of unplanned pregnancy, domestic and international adoption services, foster care, and orphan care through (un)adopted. They exist to provide a hope and a future through the Gospel for children around the world by discipling, engaging, and equipping people towards adoption, foster care, and orphan care.

North Peninsula Baptist Church
