Orphan Awareness Event Set for September 17th in Ormond Beach
Share this: Do you want to know how to help orphans? Be sure to attend this Orphan Awareness Event on September 17th in Ormond Beach.
"We are thrilled to be able to host David Wooten from Lifeline Children's Services for this important event," said Lead Pastor Jeff Eckert. "David is the Florida State Director for Lifeline Children's Services in Alabama," he added. The event will be held at North Peninsula Baptist Church, located at 6 Sandra Drive in Ormond by the Sea.
David Wooten holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Bible/Theology from Crichton College in Memphis, his hometown. He also has a Master of Divinity degree from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor with 24 years of experience as a pastor. He has served on the boards of several nonprofit ministries.
About North Peninsula Baptist Church
North Peninsula Baptist Church was planted over 50 years ago. On Sunday mornings they offer a small group wcj discussion at 9:30am, and a worship service at 10:45am. On Wednesday nights they offer a bible study at 6:30pm in the Fellowship Hall. The lead campus pastor is Pastor Jeff Eckert.
About Lifeline Children's Services
Lifeline Children's Services is a non-profit 501c3 ministry and licensed agency founded in 1981. They have offices in 10 states. Lifeline promotes the sanctity of life through ministry to young women in the midst of unplanned pregnancy, domestic and international adoption services, foster care, and orphan care through (un)adopted. They exist to provide a hope and a future through the Gospel for children around the world by discipling, engaging, and equipping people towards adoption, foster care, and orphan care.
