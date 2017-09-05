News By Tag
Spirit of Women Conference Launches in Atlanta, Georgia this October
Spirit of Women will educate and empower attendees with a variety of educational and motivational speakers, interactive workshops and exciting panel discussions focusing on professional and personal development. Throughout the entire conference women will be encouraged to network and create valuable business connections as well as cultivate personal relationships with hundreds of enthusiastic participants from all across the country.
Keynoting the event will be Transformational Mindset Coach David Bayer, Dr. Robi Ludwig, award-winning reporter, psychotherapist and bestselling author of "Your Best Age Is Now" and Melissa Carter, the famed Radio Show Personality from Atlanta.
Leading Presenters for the conference include Kelly McNelis, founder of Women For One from Seattle, Monica Shah, founder of Revenue Breakthrough from NYC, Mai Vu, founder of Brave, Bold Women from California, and Tyron Barrington, Casting Director/Producer. There will also be an interactive panel featuring Paula Conway, founder of Astonish Media in NYC, Lisa Fey, founder of Atta Girl LLC and Joan Pelzer, Joan Pelzer Media.
The conference will open for registration at 7:30am on October 7th and continue until 7pm that evening, then begin again the second day at 8am and come to a close at 12:30pm with Nigerian Princess Bola Adelani with her Royal Marching Orders declaration.
The founder, Judy Goss, enthusiastically states "Ever since I opened What Women Want™ back in 2011 (formerly Over 40 Females) I've been wanting to host a national conference where women from all over the country can have the opportunity to come together and empower each other, with each other and for each other. Together we can make it happen! We are gathering a group of diverse, motivated women who want to 'Connect, Encourage and Inspire' which is our motto, and whose desire it is to grow, learn and feel supported in their personal lives as well as with their businesses or careers."
What Women Want™ was founded in January 2011 by Judy Goss, a TV personality/
In addition to her hit radio show "What Women Want," http://www.whatwomenwantradio.com, which has garnered over 800,000 downloads since its inception three years ago, airing live weekly on LA Talk Radio, Judy is a regular contributor for FOX NY and NBC CT. In the press constantly because of Judy's background, who was also a magazine editor and news correspondent at MORE Magazine/Better TV, What Women Want™ has now become a force to be reckoned with in the women's networking industry. Judy created What Women Want™ to give women the resources necessary to start a business, connect with like-minded women, gain financial freedom, enhance their spirituality, improve health awareness learn about fashion, beauty and more through continual live and online networking events, guest speakers, personal online profiles of the members and more. There is a competitive Speakers Board and new chapters are constantly opening across the country.
Not just another networking group, What Women Want™ has gotten its members press (both TV and editorials), valuable business partnerships, national speaking opportunities, education, hundreds of thousands of dollars in giveaways, lifelong friendships, increased personal confidence and more.
What Women Want™ and their members and sponsors are routinely seen nationwide on outlets such as: NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, Better TV, News 12, Huffington Post, Shape Magazine, Westport Magazine, Bella Magazine, Long Island Herald and countless other outlets, newspapers, radio shows and blogs around the country.
Register for tickets here: https://spiritofwomenconference.com/
