September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654

The Stangs Release EP "American Sessions" Including Hit Single "The Beekeeper" To Critical Acclaim

UK energetic three piece band The Stangs have just released their debut EP "American Sessions" which includes their smash hit first single "The Beekeeper." Available worldwide, download your copy today!
 
 
The Stangs "American Sessions"
The Stangs "American Sessions"
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- UK sensations The Stangs have just released their debut EP "American Sessions" to critical acclaim. The EP includes their smash hit first single "The Beekeeper," and is available for download worldwide, make sure to download your copy today!

Hailing from Pembrokeshire in Western Wales, The Stangs is an energetic young three-piece band with an unmistakable sound encapsulating everything from Skiffle to Brit Rock to Pop Punk. Originally formed in 2015, and having plied their trade in live shows in their local area, The Stangs now take their compelling sound to venues across the UK and around the world via Spotify and a growing online presence.  Maintaining an entirely organic approach to social media thus far, The Stangs are already creating waves in the British indie scene, utilizing support slots as their main tactic for gaining  popularity.  Demand for The Stangs in the UK has brought them to a number of festivals and well-known live venues.

Lead vocalist, Graeme Heath, is the band's principal writer.  Obsessed with creating unique lyrics, Graeme's songs have a novel charm that harkens back to the sounds of Elvis Costello and the Attractions and recall familiar characters in the lives of all of us.  Heath's melodies are set to the raw bedrock of Josh Lomas' bass and Glenn Alcock's insane drumming, culminating in an un-apologetically bold sound.  Visually, the band is a burst of energy on stage while clad in understated apparel reminiscent of their greatest early influences.  Watching them perform leaves one with no doubt that they are the real thing.

Having caught the ear of indie producer, Michael Baker, during a show at London's The Troubadour, the band was invited to a marathon three day writing and recording session at his New Jersey studio.  The result is a four song EP, American Sessions, which has just been released and explores the band's diversity of sounds, styles and influences.  Our first introduction in these recordings is to a hapless character we may have all encountered, "The Beekeeper."

Request "The Beekeeper" by The Stangs at your favorite radio station today!

Download your copy of "American Sessions" by The Stangs on iTunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/american-sessions-ep/id...

Like The Stangs on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/TheStangsBand

Follow The Stangs on Twitter @The_Stangs

For interviews contact WorldStarPublicRelations@gmail.com

For more information on services offered go to the official World Star PR website at www.worldstarpr.com

