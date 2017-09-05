Country(s)
Refer.com Begins National Launch of Referral Marketing Platform in Phoenix, AZ
Get a First Look at Profit Partners Summit October 13th-14th at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Phoenix
Brandon Barnum, President of Refer.com commented on the launch, "Everything a potential prospect or client needs to know about a you, and your offering are located in one place...including a powerful Relationship Builder that will save you time and money as you build credibility with prospects and increase the retention of your existing clients, We currently have members in over 130 countries and are growing by 33% a month!"
The company will be hosting their Profit Partners Summit on Saturday, October 13th and 14th at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix 340 North 3rd Street Phoenix, AZ 85004. Learn more about the summit and register at https://refer.com/
Ideal event attendees include:
B2B Professionals
·Business Coaches & Consultants
·Business Owners & Managers
·Commercial Insurance Agents
·HR & Benefits Consultants
·Marketing Consultants
·Payroll Specialists
·Sales Professionals
·Social Media Consultants
·Tax Professionals
·Tech & IT Professionals
Service Professionals
·Accountants & CPAs
·Attorneys
·Chiropractors
·Contractors
·Dentists
·Financial Advisors
·Home Services Pros
·Insurance Agents
·Mortgage Lenders
·Realtors
The Profit Partners Summit Will Be Led By…
Mark Victor Hansen
Best known as the co-author for the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, Mark Victor Hansen is a transformational trainer that creates breakthroughs in mere moments. Known as "America's Ambassador of Possibility"
·Holds two Guinness Book records for selling over 500 million books
·Author of Cracking the Millionaire Code, One Minute Millionaire, Dare to Win, Power of Focus, The Aladdin Factor & hundreds of other titles.
·Featured on Oprah, The Today Show, CNN, TIME, USA Today & New York Times.
·Horatio wcj Alger award winner for his passionate philanthropism for Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, March of Dimes, Childhelp USA & more.
Tom Gay
Tom Gay is a highly successful and internationally recognized business executive, who practices what he preaches every day. In addition to serving as CEO of Refer.com, his many achievements include:
·Former CEO of the world's largest referral coaching organization
·Taught referral marketing best practices to professionals and organizations world-wide over the last 25 years
·Partnered with major brands including Keller Williams, Equifax & Fidelity National Financial
·Successfully built & led two technology companies from start-up to Public Companies on the NYSE.
Brandon Barnum
Referrals have led Brandon around the world over his 23-year career doing business in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and throughout North America.
In addition to serving as Chief Referral Officer of Refer.com, his achievements include:
·Closed over $500 Million dollars in referred transactions.
·Internationally recognized Referral Marketing author, speaker & trainer.
·Partnered with major brands including Prudential Real Estate, Action COACH & Network After Work.
About Refer.com
Refer.com's software gives professionals the means to build networks of interrelated professionals called" trusted teams," and to nurture, monitor and encourage referrals. That's why thousands of professionals use our software every day. We enable professional service providers to refer and be referred. Learn more at Refer.com
Contact
Scott Kelly
4802063435
scott@blackdogventurepartners.com
Photos:
