Refer.com Begins National Launch of Referral Marketing Platform in Phoenix, AZ

Get a First Look at Profit Partners Summit October 13th-14th at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Phoenix

-- Digital referral marketing startup Refer.com today announced the launch of their powerful Referral Marketing System that helps professionals grow a trusted referral network to assist them in filling their sales pipeline with warm leadsBrandon Barnum, President of Refer.com commented on the launch,e currently have members in over 130 countries and are growing by 33% a month!The company will be hosting their Profit Partners Summit on Saturday, October 13and 14at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix 340 North 3rd Street Phoenix, AZ 85004. Learn more about the summit and register at https://refer.com/ profit/ ·Business Coaches & Consultants·Business Owners & Managers·Commercial Insurance Agents·HR & Benefits Consultants·Marketing Consultants·Payroll Specialists·Sales Professionals·Social Media Consultants·Tax Professionals·Tech & IT Professionals·Accountants & CPAs·Attorneys·Chiropractors·Contractors·Dentists·Financial Advisors·Home Services Pros·Insurance Agents·Mortgage Lenders·RealtorsBest known as the co-author for the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series, Mark Victor Hansen is a transformational trainer that creates breakthroughs in mere moments. Known as "America's Ambassador of Possibility", Mark travels the world empowering top entrepreneurs, enterprises and professionals to create enlightened alliances that make money while making a difference. Having taught over 6,000 audiences, the only thing greater than his connections are his compassion.·Holds two Guinness Book records for selling over 500 million books·Author of Cracking the Millionaire Code, One Minute Millionaire, Dare to Win, Power of Focus, The Aladdin Factor & hundreds of other titles.·Featured on Oprah, The Today Show, CNN, TIME, USA Today & New York Times.·Horatio wcj Alger award winner for his passionate philanthropism for Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, March of Dimes, Childhelp USA & more.Tom Gay is a highly successful and internationally recognized business executive, who practices what he preaches every day. In addition to serving as CEO of Refer.com, his many achievements include:·Former CEO of the world's largest referral coaching organization·Taught referral marketing best practices to professionals and organizations world-wide over the last 25 years·Partnered with major brands including Keller Williams, Equifax & Fidelity National Financial·Successfully built & led two technology companies from start-up to Public Companies on the NYSE.Referrals have led Brandon around the world over his 23-year career doing business in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and throughout North America.In addition to serving as Chief Referral Officer of Refer.com, his achievements include:·Closed over $500 Million dollars in referred transactions.·Internationally recognized Referral Marketing author, speaker & trainer.·Partnered with major brands including Prudential Real Estate, Action COACH & Network After Work.Refer.com's software gives professionals the means to build networks of interrelated professionals called" trusted teams," and to nurture, monitor and encourage referrals. That's why thousands of professionals use our software every day. We enable professional service providers to refer and be referred. Learn more at Refer.com