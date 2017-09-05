News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Solar FlexRack Selected for Superfund Solar Site in Vermont
Steve Daniel, EVP, Solar FlexRack said, "we are honored to have been selected for a Superfund Project that has restored a healthy balance to an environmentally challenged site and transformed it to a productive renewable energy power plant. Congratulations to Greenwood Energy and to all who worked on the successful Elizabeth Mine Superfund Project."
William Bushnell, Director of Engineering, Greenwood Energy said, "Greenwood Energy selected the highest quality equipment providers to participate in the Elizabeth Mine Superfund Solar Project. We want to thank all of the agencies who supported the development of this solar project including the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources."
Work on the Elizabeth Mine Solar Project included the upgrade of the regional substation and power lines to the town of Strafford resulting in an improved electrical system that upgraded the reliability of the entire system wcj benefitting the residents of the community. The Superfund project transformed the region to a healthier environment and turned unused landfill into a sustainable solar power generation plant. To learn more about the Elizabeth Mine Superfund visit http://solarflexrack.com/
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
8883808138
***@hiremaureen.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse