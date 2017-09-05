 
Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765

Solar FlexRack Selected for Superfund Solar Site in Vermont

 
 
Elizabeth Mine Solar Project - Part of Superfund Project
Elizabeth Mine Solar Project - Part of Superfund Project
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, announced today its fixed tilt FlexRack Series B3P-X has been selected and installed in the Elizabeth Mine Solar Project on the Superfund site in Strafford and Thetford, Vermont. The 7-megawatt dc solar power generation plant developed by Greenwood Energy, Brightfields Development and Wolfe Energy is the finishing touch on a major remediation project that transformed unused landfill to a renewable energy generation site delivering enough electricity to power 1,200 homes.

Steve Daniel, EVP, Solar FlexRack said, "we are honored to have been selected for a Superfund Project that has restored a healthy balance to an environmentally challenged site and transformed it to a productive renewable energy power plant. Congratulations to Greenwood Energy and to all who worked on the successful Elizabeth Mine Superfund Project."

William Bushnell, Director of Engineering, Greenwood Energy said, "Greenwood Energy selected the highest quality equipment providers to participate in the Elizabeth Mine Superfund Solar Project. We want to thank all of the agencies who supported the development of this solar project including the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources."

Work on the Elizabeth Mine Solar Project included the upgrade of the regional substation and power lines to the town of Strafford resulting in an improved electrical system that upgraded the reliability of the entire system wcj benefitting the residents of the community. The Superfund project transformed the region to a healthier environment and turned unused landfill into a sustainable solar power generation plant. To learn more about the Elizabeth Mine Superfund visit http://solarflexrack.com/resources/case-studies/elizabeth....

About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SolarFlexRack), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarFlexRack/?fref=ts) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/2506026/).

Sep 11, 2017 News



