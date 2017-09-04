News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kids & Main Playcare Headed to Lawrenceville, GA - "Date Night Is Back"
Parents and guardians can expect convenient, reliable short-term child care with Kids & Main Playcare's signature drop-in service. Under the supervision of Play Specialists, children between the ages of 12 months to 12 years can explore and play in the bright, clean Play Center for up to four (4) hours per day and eight (8) hours per week, for an affordable hourly rate - giving parents and guardians time to run errands, attend meetings, have a much needed 'date night' and more. Drop-in care will be offered Monday thru Thursday, 8am – 8pm and Friday – Saturday, 8 am – midnight.
The Lawrenceville location will also offer a day camp service when school is closed. The camp, aptly titled 'School's Out! Day Camp', accepts daily registration for children ages 5 - 12 when Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) are closed. Camp hours are weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm and follow the GCPS current calendar for workdays, holidays and extended breaks (some major holidays excluded).
"We are very excited to bring this much-needed drop-in child care center to the Lawrenceville community. Our goal is to become the first choice for every family's short-term child care needs," said Ursula Britt, co-founder of Kids & Main Playcare. "Parents and guardians can expect Kids & Main Playcare to provide an exciting and nurturing environment for children while being a reliable, convenient and affordable option for short-term care and one-of-a-kind birthday parties and celebrations. Date night is back!"
Kids & Main Playcare is conveniently located near the intersection of Duluth Highway and Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County. The center is convenient to Gwinnett Medical Center, Sugarloaf Mills, I-85 and Highway 316.
Kids & Main Playcare is now accepting pre-opening registrations and applications for employment on their website. For more information please visit www.kidsandmain.com. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to follow Kids & Main Playcare on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse