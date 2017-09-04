 
News By Tag
* Child Care
* Drop-in
* Day Camp
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lawrenceville
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654

Kids & Main Playcare Headed to Lawrenceville, GA - "Date Night Is Back"

 
 
KIDS-MAIN-LOGO-V2-WITHOUT-TAGLINE-PNG-300x188
KIDS-MAIN-LOGO-V2-WITHOUT-TAGLINE-PNG-300x188
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Child Care
* Drop-in
* Day Camp

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Lawrenceville - Georgia - US

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Kids & Main Playcare, a unique drop-in child care center, is pleased to announce they have secured their flagship location in the Lawrenceville area.  Kids & Main Playcare will be located at 755 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 in the Village Shoppes at Creekside shopping center.  Neighboring businesses include Concentra Urgent Care, Shogun Japanese Steakhouse and The Process Institute of Cosmotology.  The Playcare is expected to open to the public in Fall 2017.

Parents and guardians can expect convenient, reliable short-term child care with Kids & Main Playcare's signature drop-in service.  Under the supervision of Play Specialists, children between the ages of 12 months to 12 years can explore and play in the bright, clean Play Center for up to four (4) hours per day and eight (8) hours per week, for an affordable hourly rate - giving parents and guardians time to run errands, attend meetings, have a much needed 'date night' and more.  Drop-in care will be offered Monday thru Thursday, 8am – 8pm and Friday – Saturday, 8 am – midnight.

The Lawrenceville location will also offer a day camp service when school is closed.  The camp, aptly titled 'School's Out! Day Camp', accepts daily registration for children ages 5 - 12 when Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) are closed.  Camp hours are weekdays from 7 am – 6 pm and follow the GCPS current calendar for workdays, holidays and extended breaks (some major holidays excluded).

"We are very excited to bring this much-needed drop-in child care center to the Lawrenceville community.  Our goal is to become the first choice for every family's short-term child care needs," said Ursula Britt, co-founder of Kids & Main Playcare.  "Parents and guardians can expect Kids & Main Playcare to provide an exciting and nurturing environment for children while being a reliable, convenient and affordable option for short-term care and one-of-a-kind birthday parties and celebrations.  Date night is back!"

Kids & Main Playcare is conveniently located near the intersection of Duluth Highway and Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Gwinnett County.  The center is convenient to Gwinnett Medical Center, Sugarloaf Mills, I-85 and Highway 316.

Kids & Main Playcare is now accepting pre-opening registrations and applications for employment on their website.  For more information please visit www.kidsandmain.com.  Parents and guardians are also encouraged to follow Kids & Main Playcare on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kidsandmainplaycare to receive up-to-date information on their grand opening specials and upcoming events.
End
Source:Kids & Main Playcare LLC
Email:***@kidsandmain.com Email Verified
Tags:Child Care, Drop-in, Day Camp
Industry:Education
Location:Lawrenceville - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share