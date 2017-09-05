News By Tag
Marketing & Business Development Solution Provider Launched to Help SMB's Increase Lead Generation
RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions will deliver bespoke online and offline solutions to help clients increase sales and gain greater brand recognition.
RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions was founded by Roger Leyden who has over 15 years senior Marketing and Business Development experience in Software, eCommerce and Real Estate sectors. Solutions to be provided by RML will include Market Research & Analysis, Digital Marketing, Press Releases, Webinars, Blogs, Social Media, Lead Generation, Website Design, Business Planning, Tradeshow Preparation and how to achieve the most from aligned Strategic Partners.
According to Roger Leyden, "Over the past number of years I have met many organizations with wonderful products and solutions, but were struggling to get their message or product out to the correct audience. RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions was founded with the prime intention of helping these organizations get the right message to the right audience in the shortest possible time frame. At RML every client is unique and we will help them develop customized solutions that will maximize the ROI of their individual customer focused campaigns."
As well as delivering marketing and business development solutions, RML will further enhance its offerings by providing clients with training on their chosen marketing and business development modules. Training can be delivered either on-site at a client's premises or online and can be on an individual or group basis.
Roger adds, "Using today's modern technology and best practices, RML Marketing and Business Development Solutions will operate on a global basis. We welcome enquiries from all corners of the globe and our in-house motto is to 'Exceed Expectations Always'."
About RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions: RML Marketing & Business Development Solutions is a provider of unique online and offline marketing and business development solutions which help clients to increase lead generation and gain greater brand recognition in their relevant market sectors. For further information please visit www.rml-marketing.com
Roger Leyden
***@rml-marketing.com
