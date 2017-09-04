News By Tag
Texan Americana/Alt Country/Bluegrass Group Free Willy Release Debut Album "Remember The Alamo"
Texan Americana/Alt Country/Bluegrass group Free Willy have just released their debut album "Remember The Alamo", available worldwide, download your copy today!
Free Willy Band plays a heart-warming acoustic/vocal mix of original Bluegrass crossover and Americana selections. Free Willy was "born" in the Fall of 2016, at The Mixing Room, a recording studio in Nacogdoches, TX. W.B.Jones had been writing songs for many years and wanted to get on with the business of recording them to share with the world. He contacted Jim Taylor at the studio and they began rounding up the best performing/recording artists in Deep East Texas for the project. Jim Taylor is the producer of the record, plays bass and sings harmony; W.B.Jones plays rhythm guitar and sings lead; Spence Peppard plays lead guitar, drums, and sings harmony; Kevin Carter plays the fiddle and mandolin; Steve DeVries plays the banjo and harmonica. W.B.Jones had a vision to create what he calls the "Free Willy Sound" which involves the lead instruments playing "over top of each other" on the breaks, rather than having the instruments "take turns", and to inject lead breaks throughout the songs, including during the vocal parts.
W.B. Jones says of the band's formation "Last fall (2016), I walked into Camp Street Cafe in Crockett, Texas, guitar in tow, to participate in the quarterly acoustic jam session/open mic night event hosted by the Wright family from Kennard, a little town a few miles up the road. I was greeted, enthusiastically by the owners Pipp and Jessica Gillette. The other participants, jamming away, were already lost in the music, but a few turned to smile in acknowledgement of my late arrival. As I stood in the back, I was suddenly moved by the effect of twenty-five or so acoustic instruments playing their various parts in unison, with no real direction other than Margaret Wright facing the others and keeping time with her dulcimer, offering occasional words of encouragement and announcing chord changes for the newer folks. The instrumental chorus that flooded the smallish venue filled me with inspiration, and I determined at that moment that I would dig through my files, recover the songs I had written through these past 40 years or so, pick out my favorites, and attempt to recreate that sound to share with the world."
Besides being a producer, Jimmy is also an accomplished engineer (he started his career after college as the sound guy for Don Williams, and he was the recording and mixing engineer for Willie Nelson's "Nacogdoches"
"This band of (mostly) old men are not only great guys; they are the most talented musicians I've ever had the pleasure of knowing, and they have made the first part of my dream come true (which you are about to listen to, hopefully over and over again). Part II is yet to come: shelves full of awards!, and thanks to my new friends, I now have a Part III as well: Album #2, which we will begin recording this fall." says Jones.
"I hope you have as much fun listening to our album as we did creating it for you."
Request the new single "Get In The Car" at your favorite radio station today.
