Bramalea City Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters encourage girls to BeYou!
See Top 10 Indie charting recording artist Tara Shannon kick-off BeYou campaign female empowerment anthem LIVE at Bramalea City Centre.
"Bramalea City Centre is proud to bring back our BeYou campaign to reach out directly to young girls in Brampton to encourage them to express themselves and reach for the stars," says Eleni Koukoulidis, Marketing Director, Bramalea City Centre. "BeYou encourages girls to celebrate their individuality and realize that they do not need to limit their goals and can become doctors, lawyers, teachers, designers, architects, athletes, landscapers, horticulturists, make-up artists, dancers, anything they want to be!"
Official Hashtag: #beyougirl
SINGER/SONGWRITER TARA SHANNON KICKS OFF BE YOU CAMPAIGN WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE
Thursday September 21 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Canadian award-winning singer and songwriter Tara Shannonhas released the BeYou anthem and music video for the female empowerment BeYou campaign. Tara will be performing the BeYou anthem at Bramalea City Centre as well as tracks from her latest album,Unfinished (https://itunes.apple.com/
"Being a part of the BeYou campaign for 2017 has been one of the most rewarding experiences thus far, knowing that thousands of girls in Canada, will be inspired to be themselves while singing along to "BeYou" lyrics is amazing," says Tara Shannon. "I have the opportunity to learn from the girls, share my own experiences and empower them to embrace their uniqueness. I believe that music is a powerful healing energy and this is an opportunity to be a conduit for which I am so grateful."
Check out the video for the BeYou anthem by Tara Shannon:
https://youtu.be/
BRAMALEA CITY CENTRE BEYOU EVENTS
Bramalea City Centre events in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters cater to the Brampton community and explore and encourage confidence in creativity and self-expression, health of mind and body, understanding of media and its impact on who we are and the value of team and individual sport.
Jade's Hip Hop Academy Performances
Thursday, September 21 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Friday, September 22 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Saturday, September 23 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Sunday, September 24 | 2pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Be entertained by Jade's Hip Hop Academy Performance Company, a dynamic youth dance company that inspires and captivates all audiences. Composed of talented and passionate young dancers ages 19 and under, these dancers share their skills in authentic hip hop dance including popping, locking, breakin', house and krump, choreographed by Jade Jager Clark. Following the performance, Jade will share her triumphant story and will conduct a brief Q&A with some of the young dancers in the company.
Moksha Yoga
Friday, September 22 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Saturday, September 23 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Sunday, September 24 | 3pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Moksha Yoga combines their love of yoga with their love of community outreach and environmental awareness in an interactive yoga session in Hudson's Bay Court.
Spoken Word Poetry Workshop with Alyestal Hamilton
Friday, September 22 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Saturday, September 23 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay Court
BeYou Ambassador AlyestalHamilton is an awe-inspiring speaker, writer, and spoken word poetess. Alyestalshares her inspiration through a spoken word performance and a poetry workshop.
Jump & BeYou
Thursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay Court
Friday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Saturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Sunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Imagine jumping in the air and not smiling. Impossible. Take a moment, be a little goofy and celebrate "being you". Take a selfie that captures you in a moment of exuberance and joy and provides a simple take away as a memento of happiness.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Information Booth
Thursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay Court
Friday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Saturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Sunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court
Find out more information about the Big Brothers Big Sisters programming and learn how to become a mentor. Make a difference in someone's life, sign up to become a mentor on site!
Big Brothers Big Sisters text to donate
IMAGINE who they will become because of you. Text IMAGINE to 45678 to donate $5 and support Canadian youth who need a mentor #ImagineBBBS.
