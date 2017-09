Bramalea City Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters encourage girls to BeYou!

See Top 10 Indie charting recording artist Tara Shannon kick-off BeYou campaign female empowerment anthem LIVE at Bramalea City Centre.

-- Imagine a society where girls grow up with endless self-confidence, self-esteem, and pride in celebrating their diversity. Help make this a reality by joining Bramalea City Centreand Big Brothers Big Sisters in celebrating the uniqueness of every girl across Canada with the second annualcampaign on Thursday, September 21, 5pm – 8pm; Friday, September 22, 11am – 8pm; Saturday, September 23, 11am – 8pm and Sunday, September 24, 12pm – 5pm in Hudson's Bay Court at Bramalea City Centre (25 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton). All interactive programs and events for all ages are FREE and are designed to help increase self-esteem, personal growth, self-worth and empower young women.giftbags will be available for purchase $5.00 with all proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Visit www.beyougirl.ca for more information, event schedules and registration."Bramalea City Centre is proud to bring back ourcampaign to reach out directly to young girls in Brampton to encourage them to express themselves and reach for the stars," says Eleni Koukoulidis, Marketing Director, Bramalea City Centre. "encourages girls to celebrate their individuality and realize that they do not need to limit their goals and can become doctors, lawyers, teachers, designers, architects, athletes, landscapers, horticulturists, make-up artists, dancers, anything they want to be!"Stay ConnectedOfficial Hashtag: #beyougirlSINGER/SONGWRITER TARA SHANNON KICKS OFF BE YOU CAMPAIGN WITH LIVE PERFORMANCEThursday September 21 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay CourtCanadian award-winning singer and songwriter Tara Shannonhas released theanthem and music video for the female empowerment BeYou campaign. Tara will be performing theanthem at Bramalea City Centre as well as tracks from her latest album, https://itunes.apple.com/ album/id1212096255? ls=1&app= ... ), which has received praise and critical acclaim in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and most notably Nashville. As a mother of two daughters, Tara has witnessed the different challenges that young girls face, thecampaign is the chance to reach out through music and inspire them to embrace their individuality and potential. Theanthem can be downloaded for $0.99 on all digital platforms. http://itunes.apple.com/ album/id1276773748? ls=1&app= i... "Being a part of thecampaign for 2017 has been one of the most rewarding experiences thus far, knowing that thousands of girls in Canada, will be inspired to be themselves while singing along to "" lyrics is amazing," says Tara Shannon. "I have the opportunity to learn from the girls, share my own experiences and empower them to embrace their uniqueness. I believe that music is a powerful healing energy and this is an opportunity to be a conduit for which I am so grateful."Check out the video for theanthem by Tara Shannon:https://youtu.be/7nKM3dr1YyUBRAMALEA CITY CENTRE BEYOU EVENTSBramalea City Centre events in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters cater to the Brampton community and explore and encourage confidence in creativity and self-expression, health of mind and body, understanding of media and its impact on who we are and the value of team and individual sport.Jade's Hip Hop Academy PerformancesThursday, September 21 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay CourtFriday, September 22 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSaturday, September 23 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSunday, September 24 | 2pm | Hudson's Bay CourtBe entertained by Jade's Hip Hop Academy Performance Company, a dynamic youth dance company that inspires and captivates all audiences. Composed of talented and passionate young dancers ages 19 and under, these dancers share their skills in authentic hip hop dance including popping, locking, breakin', house and krump, choreographed by Jade Jager Clark. Following the performance, Jade will share her triumphant story and will conduct a brief Q&A with some of the young dancers in the company.Moksha YogaFriday, September 22 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSaturday, September 23 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSunday, September 24 | 3pm | Hudson's Bay CourtMoksha Yoga combines their love of yoga with their love of community outreach and environmental awareness in an interactive yoga session in Hudson's Bay Court.Spoken Word Poetry Workshop with Alyestal HamiltonFriday, September 22 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSaturday, September 23 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay CourtBeYou Ambassador AlyestalHamilton is an awe-inspiring speaker, writer, and spoken word poetess. Alyestalshares her inspiration through a spoken word performance and a poetry workshop.Jump & BeYouThursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay CourtFriday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSaturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay CourtImagine jumping in the air and not smiling. Impossible. Take a moment, be a little goofy and celebrate "being you". Take a selfie that captures you in a moment of exuberance and joy and provides a simple take away as a memento of happiness.Big Brothers Big Sisters Information BoothThursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay CourtFriday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSaturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay CourtSunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay CourtFind out more information about the Big Brothers Big Sisters programming and learn how to become a mentor. Make a difference in someone's life, sign up to become a mentor on site!Big Brothers Big Sisters text to donateIMAGINE who they will become because of you. Text IMAGINE to 45678 to donate $5 and support Canadian youth who need a mentor #ImagineBBBS.