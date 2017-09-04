 
Bramalea City Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters encourage girls to BeYou!

See Top 10 Indie charting recording artist Tara Shannon kick-off BeYou campaign female empowerment anthem LIVE at Bramalea City Centre.
 
 
Tags:
Music
Entertainment

Industry:
Family

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Events

TORONTO - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine a society where girls grow up with endless self-confidence, self-esteem, and pride in celebrating their diversity. Help make this a reality by joining Bramalea City Centreand Big Brothers Big Sisters in celebrating the uniqueness of every girl across Canada with the second annual BeYou campaign on Thursday, September 21, 5pm – 8pm; Friday, September 22, 11am – 8pm; Saturday, September 23, 11am – 8pm and Sunday, September 24, 12pm – 5pm in Hudson's Bay Court at Bramalea City Centre (25 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton). All interactive programs and events for all ages are FREE and are designed to help increase self-esteem, personal growth, self-worth and empower young women. BeYou giftbags will be available for purchase $5.00 with all proceeds going to Big Brothers Big Sisters. Visit www.beyougirl.ca for more information, event schedules and registration.

"Bramalea City Centre is proud to bring back our BeYou campaign to reach out directly to young girls in Brampton to encourage them to express themselves and reach for the stars," says Eleni Koukoulidis, Marketing Director, Bramalea City Centre. "BeYou encourages girls to celebrate their individuality and realize that they do not need to limit their goals and can become doctors, lawyers, teachers, designers, architects, athletes, landscapers, horticulturists, make-up artists, dancers, anything they want to be!"

Official Hashtag: #beyougirl

SINGER/SONGWRITER TARA SHANNON KICKS OFF BE YOU CAMPAIGN WITH LIVE PERFORMANCE

Thursday September 21 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Canadian award-winning singer and songwriter Tara Shannonhas released the BeYou anthem and music video for the female empowerment BeYou campaign. Tara will be performing the BeYou anthem at Bramalea City Centre as well as tracks from her latest album,Unfinished (https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1212096255?ls=1&app=...), which has received praise and critical acclaim in Ottawa, Montreal, Toronto and most notably Nashville.  As a mother of two daughters, Tara has witnessed the different challenges that young girls face, the BeYou campaign is the chance to reach out through music and inspire them to embrace their individuality and potential.  The BeYou anthem can be downloaded for $0.99 on all digital platforms. http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1276773748?ls=1&app=i...

"Being a part of the BeYou campaign for 2017 has been one of the most rewarding experiences thus far, knowing that thousands of girls in Canada, will be inspired to be themselves while singing along to "BeYou" lyrics is amazing," says Tara Shannon. "I have the opportunity to learn from the girls, share my own experiences and empower them to embrace their uniqueness. I believe that music is a powerful healing energy and this is an opportunity to be a conduit for which I am so grateful."

Check out the video for the BeYou anthem by Tara Shannon:

https://youtu.be/7nKM3dr1YyU



BRAMALEA CITY CENTRE BEYOU EVENTS

Bramalea City Centre events in conjunction with Big Brothers Big Sisters cater to the Brampton community and explore and encourage confidence in creativity and self-expression, health of mind and body, understanding of media and its impact on who we are and the value of team and individual sport.

Jade's Hip Hop Academy Performances

Thursday, September 21 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Friday, September 22 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Saturday, September 23 | 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Sunday, September 24 | 2pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Be entertained by Jade's Hip Hop Academy Performance Company, a dynamic youth dance company that inspires and captivates all audiences. Composed of talented and passionate young dancers ages 19 and under, these dancers share their skills in authentic hip hop dance including popping, locking, breakin', house and krump, choreographed by Jade Jager Clark. Following the performance, Jade will share her triumphant story and will conduct a brief Q&A with some of the young dancers in the company.

Moksha Yoga

Friday, September 22 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Saturday, September 23 | 6pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Sunday, September 24 | 3pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Moksha Yoga combines their love of yoga with their love of community outreach and environmental awareness in an interactive yoga session in Hudson's Bay Court.

Spoken Word Poetry Workshop with Alyestal Hamilton

Friday, September 22 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Saturday, September 23 | 4:45pm | Hudson's Bay Court

BeYou Ambassador AlyestalHamilton is an awe-inspiring speaker, writer, and spoken word poetess. Alyestalshares her inspiration through a spoken word performance and a poetry workshop.

Jump & BeYou

Thursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay Court

Friday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Saturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Sunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Imagine jumping in the air and not smiling. Impossible. Take a moment, be a little goofy and celebrate "being you". Take a selfie that captures you in a moment of exuberance and joy and provides a simple take away as a memento of happiness.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Information Booth

Thursday, September 21 | 5pm – 8pm | Hudson' Bay Court

Friday, September 22 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Saturday, September 23 | 11am – 8pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Sunday, September 24 | 12pm – 5pm | Hudson's Bay Court

Find out more information about the Big Brothers Big Sisters programming and learn how to become a mentor. Make a difference in someone's life, sign up to become a mentor on site!

Big Brothers Big Sisters text to donate

IMAGINE who they will become because of you. Text IMAGINE to 45678 to donate $5 and support Canadian youth who need a mentor #ImagineBBBS.

Bramalea City Centre
