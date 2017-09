Fans for the Cure to Hold Prostate Cancer Screening at Yankee Stadium

PSA test at Brooklyn Cyclones game

-- On Tuesday, September 26th, Fans for the Cure will help conduct a prostate cancer screening and distribution of educational materials at Yankee Stadium before and during the game between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Game time is 7:05, with the gates to the ballpark opening at 5:30. This is the third consecutive year in which the Yankees, New York - Presbyterian, and Fans for the Cure have joined together for a September screening to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.Note: you must have a game ticket to take part in the screening. Ask Stadium personnel on game day for the exact location of the NYP/Fans for the Cure table and screening area.All testing will be coordinated and administered by New York - Presbyterian Hospital, whose healthcare professionals will also be on hand to answer any questions. The PSA test, a screening that measures the concentration of prostate-specific-antigen, is a simple blood test. New York - Presbyterian will communicate test results directly to those choosing to participate in the screening.Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides baseline PSA testing and consultation. The charity also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.For more information, visit http://www.fansforthecure.org