Fans for the Cure to Hold Prostate Cancer Screening at Yankee Stadium
Note: you must have a game ticket to take part in the screening. Ask Stadium personnel on game day for the exact location of the NYP/Fans for the Cure table and screening area.
All testing will be coordinated and administered by New York - Presbyterian Hospital, whose healthcare professionals will also be on hand to answer any questions. The PSA test, a screening that measures the concentration of prostate-specific-
Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides baseline PSA testing and consultation. The charity also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
For more information, visit http://www.fansforthecure.org.
