Uk's Got Scientific Talent 2017
Country's Best Forensic Science Student to be chosen at The Skills Show
Having battled through the WorldSkills UK National Qualifiers and months of intensive training eight skilled young students have made it through to the final showdown in front of 70,000 spectators at The Skills Show at the NEC in Birmingham (Nov 16-18).
The eventual victor will be the UK's No.1 – and could be eligible for selection to represent the nation at WorldSkills, the largest international skills competition, in 2019 in Kazan, Russia.
Name Organisation
Charlie Lawrence NPTC Group
Piotr Swiadr Coleg Sir Gar
Caitlin Burns NPTC Group
Victoria Black Southern Regional College NI
Morgan Williams NPTC Group
Shannon Williams NPTC Group
Rachael Lee University of Central Lancashire
Megan Sampson Coleg Gwent
The competition, run-by Complete Forensics C.I.C. of Mossley, Tameside is regulated and powered by WorldSkills UK, which takes a radical approach to hothousing young talent to inspire the next generation and power UK industry post Brexit.
WorldSkills UK, funded by business and government, utilises the training and performance models of elite sport to optimise skills at the highest level.
Dr Neil Bentley, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: "Congratulations to all of the finalists who will be competing at this year's Skills Show.
"WorldSkills UK Competitions are proven to enhance a person's apprenticeship or training programme by enabling them to develop key character and employability skills. By using knowledge gained from competing nationally and internationally, we know we are working to benchmarks that will equip more young people with the right skills to help UK businesses compete better globally."
The Skills Show is the UK's largest apprenticeship, careers and skills event - hosting the National Finals of the WorldSkills UK Competitions, bringing together the UK's leading employers, colleges and training providers and offering thousands of apprenticeship and job opportunities to help young people get the best start in work and life.
Tickets for the show are FREE and can be secured at https://www.worldskillsuk.org/
Further information on The Skills Show can be found at: www.worldskillsuk.org
About WorldSkills UK
WorldSkills UK is an accelerator for young people in the start-up phase of their careers. WorldSkills UK brings together governments, business and education to inspire more young people to take up apprenticeships and technical education, changing the national conversation so these are seen as prestigious career routes for all.
It does this by:
• Helping young people make informed choices about their career directions at events including The Skills Show;
• Championing young people's success in their careeer paths through skills competitions;
• Accelerating young people's personal and professional development through world-class training on resilience, mindset and productivity.
About Complete Forensics C.I.C.
Complete Forensics is a not for profit company dedicated to raising standards in science using the enticing background of the forensic science industry. As professionals and scientists still working in the industry the company has engaged over 350000 young people at the Skills Show over the last four years and over 120000 across Greater Manchester since 2013.
It does this by:
• Helping young people make informed choices about science career directions at events including The Skills Show;
• Highlighting and showcasing young people's success in careers within science through skills competitions;
• Accelerating young people's personal and professional development through world-class information, advice and training on resilience, mindset and productivity.
Further information on Complete Forensics C.I.C. can be found at www.completeforensc.org.uk
