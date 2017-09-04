 
Industry News





Amazon's "Hot New Releases" Features Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese

Amazon Music Premieres Digital Audio of "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" from The Great Kat
 
 
Amazon Music's "Hot New Releases" Features "Chef Great Kat Cooks"
Amazon Music’s "Hot New Releases" Features “Chef Great Kat Cooks"
 
NEW YORK - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazon Music's "HOT NEW RELEASES" Features The Great Kat's "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE" Digital Audio

Download MP3 on AMAZON at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075GVYCD7

Hot New Releases at https://www.amazon.com/gp/new-releases/dmusic/324527011/ref=s9_acsd_ri_bw_clnk_r?pf_rd_m=ATVPDKIKX0DER&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-5&pf_rd_r=XYXGR62M128Z3DKQXWZH&pf_rd_r=XYXGR62M128Z3DKQXWZH&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=6b32935e-04d1-41f2-a4fb-cbf70e66f8ba&pf_rd_p=6b32935e-04d1-41f2-a4fb-cbf70e66f8ba&pf_rd_i=625011011#5


NEW! AMAZON MUSIC PREMIERES DIGITAL AUDIO of THE GREAT KAT'S NEW "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE"!
LISTEN at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075GVYCD7

You'll want seconds after listening to the hilarious new "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese"! Chef Great Kat cooks Beethoven's favorite Mac & Cheese recipe with throwing bowls, talking to Beethoven and a side of shredding the 5th on guitar! Foodies get ready for culinary craziness! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075GVYCD7
Watch Hilarious Chef Great Kat Video at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0741T1278

LISTEN on AMAZON WORLDWIDE!
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B075GVYCD7
Japan: https://www.amazon.co.jp/dp/B075HDQ6TK
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B075H9TJN4
Italy: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B075H8V3ZH/
SPAIN: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B075H8T1LR/
GERMANY https://www.amazon.de/dp/B075H7VC6Z
FRANCE: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B075H8FK6P

http://www.greatkat.com

PHOTOS:
"Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" Cover:
http://www.greatkat.com/08/chef/chefgreatkatvideo9logo4-3000x3000.jpg

"Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" from NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! DVD Features ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Bach. Terror, Bazzini,  Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com

CD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony"!
For CD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-pr.com ,  eyutani@thomaspr.com  http://www.greatkat.com


About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS" (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108
Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Greatkat
