Amazon's "Hot New Releases" Features Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese
Amazon Music Premieres Digital Audio of "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" from The Great Kat
Download MP3 on AMAZON at https://www.amazon.com/
Hot New Releases at https://www.amazon.com/
NEW! AMAZON MUSIC PREMIERES DIGITAL AUDIO of THE GREAT KAT'S NEW "CHEF GREAT KAT COOKS BEETHOVEN'S MACARONI AND CHEESE"!
LISTEN at https://www.amazon.com/
You'll want seconds after listening to the hilarious new "Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Mac & Cheese"! Chef Great Kat cooks Beethoven's favorite Mac & Cheese recipe with throwing bowls, talking to Beethoven and a side of shredding the 5th on guitar! Foodies get ready for culinary craziness! https://www.amazon.com/
Watch Hilarious Chef Great Kat Video at https://www.amazon.com/
LISTEN on AMAZON WORLDWIDE!
US: https://www.amazon.com/
Japan: https://www.amazon.co.jp/
UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/
Italy: https://www.amazon.it/
SPAIN: https://www.amazon.es/
GERMANY https://www.amazon.de/
FRANCE: https://www.amazon.fr/
http://www.greatkat.com
PHOTOS:
"Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" Cover:
http://www.greatkat.com/
"Chef Great Kat Cooks Beethoven's Macaroni And Cheese" from NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! DVD Features ShredClassical masterpieces from Beethoven, Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Bach. Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com
CD Review Copies Available for The Great Kat's "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" CD featuring Beethoven's "5th Symphony"!
For CD review copies, contact:
Karen Thomas/Eva Yutani
Thomas PR (631) 549-7575
Emails: karent@thomas-
About The Great Kat:
Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of "Artists International Competition, "TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME" (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"
Links:
The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com
iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/
iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
