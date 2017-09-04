 
Industry News





September 2017
Fungal Infections and the CDC's 10 Questions to Protect Your Health Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of ten questions to help people learn their chances of developing a fungal infection.

"The CDC states that only about 300 out of 1.5 million different species of fungi are known to cause infections," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "For those pathogenic species, the CDC has published a list of 10 questions that range from asking where one lives to any medications they could be taking that might affect a person's immune system. These questions are meant to help educate the public about their chances of getting a fungal infection and we discuss each one in this new video production."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark and Zimmetry Environmental to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/vVUAmNTVhzs



To examine more than 500 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,294,000 times or to join more than 2,990 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

Cochrane & Associates, LLC
***@cochraneassoc.com
