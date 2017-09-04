 
The Porsche Club of America, Los Angeles Region Announces 56th Annual Concours d'Elegance

Event is Sunday, September 10 at Museum of Flying Santa Monica
 
 
ENCINITAS, Calif. - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Porsche Club of America, Los Angeles Region (PCA-LA) is proud to present the 56th annual Concours d'Elegance on September 10. This gathering of antique and modern Porsches, taking place at the Museum of Flying in Santa Monica, will highlight the beauty and poise of this famous car brand.

As the top sales market for Porsches, Los Angeles is home to tens of thousands of Porsche owners and enthusiasts. In particular, the PCA-LA has over 2,000 members, many of whom will display their cars at this event, giving non-owners the chance to see and celebrate this brand's sophistication.

The PCA-LA expects hundreds of collectors, enthusiasts, and spectators to attend the event, including several automotive and luxury goods sponsors. Because the PCA-LA is one of the largest Porsche Club of America regions, there will be various models of Porsches on display, including 911s, 356s, Boxsters, and Caymans.

"Porsche represents an ideal," said the PCA-LA. "The attributes evoked by the Porsche brand consist of exciting, sporty, beautifully designed, high performance, German engineering." By attending this event, spectators can embrace these qualities for a fun day of luxury, without the high price tag.

The Concours d'Elegance is being sponsored by Beverly Hills Porsche, Pirelli, and Porsche Design. Beverly Hills Porsche is a local dealer that offers new and used Porsche deals. Tire manufacturer Pirelli supplies tires for the world's most luxurious and high performance brands, and Porsche Design offers technically inspired, exclusive lifestyle products, including sportswear, accessories, and electronics, carrying Porsche's myth to a world beyond the automobile.

In addition to giving spectators a chance to see pristinely restored cars, the Concours d'Elegance is also a competition for Porsche owners. Judging will begin at 11 a.m., and awards will be announced at 2 p.m. in a variety of categories. The standards for the competition are quite high, ensuring that each car on display will be in peak condition.

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, and admission to the event is only $5. Tickets for spectators can be purchased at the door. The event will officially conclude at 3 p.m. For more information, please visit the PCA-LA website (https://www.pcalosangeles.com/schedule-events).

Beverly Hills Porsche (BHP) has been the premier Porsche dealer catering to the greater Los Angeles area for nearly four decades. The dealership was once located in the historic clock tower market on Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills. However in 2015, Beverly Hills Porsche moved to a brand new state-of-the-art showroom that emulates Porsche standards, right off the 405 Freeway on Santa Monica Blvd. BHP gets their clients behind the wheel of their ultimate dream car with ease thanks to their vast selection of both new and pre-owned vehicles, passionate team of Certified Porsche Brand Ambassadors, and extensive capabilities for Porsche Exclusive vehicle configurations. The dealership has also earned a name for their extravagant model-launch events catering to their clientele. Beverly Hills Porsche website, www.beverlyhillsporsche.com, is regularly updated with new arrivals, lease specials, and informative blogposts that behoove both current and prospective Porsche owners alike.

Pirelli, which was founded in 1872, is one of the world's major tire operators. The group counts 20 production sites in the world, employs about 37,000 people, and has a commercial presence in more than 160 countries. Pirelli is a leader in the production of high and very high-end tires, largely due to its commitment to R & D. The company invests about 3% of annual revenues, one of the highest levels in the tire sector, with the goal of constantly improving performance and safety while minimizing environmental impact. Pirelli has been present in sporting competitions since 1907. It is the exclusive supplier for the World Superbike championship and many prestigious single marque championships, including, above all others, the Formula 1 championship for which it has been the sole supplier since 2011. http://www.pirelli.com

Porsche Design is a premium lifestyle brand that was founded by Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche in 1972. The company aims to represent the "spirit of Porsche" beyond the boundaries of the automotive industry. All Porsche Design products stand for precision and perfection, intelligent functions, and a sophisticated, sporty, and elegant design. They all display an impressive level of technological innovation. Porsche Design products are drafted and designed by the legendary Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, then brought to life at carefully selected production sites. Porsche Design products are sold in over 130 Porsche Design Stores, at exclusive department stores, by specialist retailers, and online at
www.porsche-design.com.

