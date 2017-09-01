 
News By Tag
* Carol
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Saitama-ken
  Saitama Ken
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654

New Book Release: Petals of Love on Wings of Justice Paperback – September 1, 2017

The poems in the poetry collection have been composed in a natural and spontaneous style.
 
 
Carol
Carol
SAITAMA-KEN, Japan - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- • Paperback: 99 pages
• Publisher: Rochak Publishing (September 1, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 8193405528
• ISBN-13: 978-8193405529
• Package Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.4 x 0.2 inches

"Petals of Love on Wings of Justice" is a gift to the Human Race. Its contents will stimulate thoughts on every field of knowledge, but mainly on themes of ontological, sociologic; and anthropological nature.

About the Author

Carol Phelan Aebby, natural of Cork City, Ireland. Aebby writes mainly on social awareness and the rights of mankind to think, act, love and live freely in harmony with the natural rhythm of life; collecting gifts of bliss to diffuse scent of love.

The poems in the poetry collection have been composed in a natural and spontaneous style. The lyrical quality and fervor of  profound feelings of several poems in this collection are quite attractive. The language of the poems is quite simple devoid of any ornamental artificiality. The poet has followed Aristotle's maxim: "To think like a wise person but to express oneself like the common people." (Santosh Kumar, Editor, Cyberwit.net)

Petals of Love on Wings of Justice (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, UK, Japan, India and through publisher's site. https://www.cyberwit.net/publications/1011

Contact
05322552257
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Carol
Industry:Books
Location:Saitama-ken - Saitama Ken - Japan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cyberwit.net News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share