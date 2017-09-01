News By Tag
New Book Release: Petals of Love on Wings of Justice Paperback – September 1, 2017
• Publisher: Rochak Publishing (September 1, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 8193405528
• ISBN-13: 978-8193405529
• Package Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.4 x 0.2 inches
"Petals of Love on Wings of Justice" is a gift to the Human Race. Its contents will stimulate thoughts on every field of knowledge, but mainly on themes of ontological, sociologic; and anthropological nature.
About the Author
Carol Phelan Aebby, natural of Cork City, Ireland. Aebby writes mainly on social awareness and the rights of mankind to think, act, love and live freely in harmony with the natural rhythm of life; collecting gifts of bliss to diffuse scent of love.
The poems in the poetry collection have been composed in a natural and spontaneous style. The lyrical quality and fervor of profound feelings of several poems in this collection are quite attractive. The language of the poems is quite simple devoid of any ornamental artificiality. The poet has followed Aristotle's maxim: "To think like a wise person but to express oneself like the common people." (Santosh Kumar, Editor, Cyberwit.net)
Petals of Love on Wings of Justice (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, UK, Japan, India and through publisher's site. https://www.cyberwit.net/
