Al Habtoor Motors joins hands with Dubai Economy to launch 'Consumer Happiness Counters'

Al Habtoor Motors

End

-- Al Habtoor Motors, in co-operation with the Dubai Economy, has opened 'Consumer Happiness Counter' at the Mitsubishi showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.The initiative is meant to provide an improved buying experience and as an outlet for customers to have their concerns and grievances addressed quickly and efficiently.Al Habtoor Motors' Dubai showrooms and workshops for Bentley, Bugatti, Mclaren, FUSO, Chery and JAC, in addition to Mitsubishi, will all have the Consumer Happiness Counters.The Counters form part of the larger initiative of Al Habtoor Motors as well as Dubai Economy's strategic goal to improve customer care across the emirate.Abdullatif Al Marzouqi, Senior Manager of Consumer Awareness at Dubai Economy as well as representatives from Al Habtoor Motors, including Mr. Anan Nimer after Sales Director, Mr. Ravin CV- Mitsubishi Sales General Manager and Ms. Sujata Dutta- Mitsubishi CRM General Manager attended the opening of the Consumer Happiness Counter at Mitsubishi showroom.Ms. Sujata Dutta, General Manager - CRM at Al Habtoor Motors, said: "Al Habtoor Motors is happy to participate in this initiative with the Dubai Economy. Customer care is fundamental to our business and we are constantly trying to improve ourselves on this front. It was with this intention that we launched 'Miles of Smiles' initiative two years ago, which is based on the five pillars of valuing customer relationship, safety, investment, time and feedback. It is our company philosophy to ensure that we provide our customers with the best products and services that will guarantee a high level of satisfaction in their motoring experience."Abdullatif Al Marzouqi said: "Dubai Economy constantly endeavours to enhance the overall customer experience. Our aim is to eliminate barriers for consumers and businessmen so as to make Dubai more competitive and enable sustainable economic development. We look forward to enhancing our co-operation with businesses in Dubai to reinforce the emirate's leadership in customer care."Staff at Al Habtoor deal with customers with professionalism, integrity, honesty, efficiency and eagerness, Ms Dutta said. Frontline sales and service staff at Al Habtoor Motors have been extensively trained over the past two years to enable them to provide improved customer service.Al Habtoor Motors is the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi, Fuso, Chery, JAC, TEMSA, Wrightbus, Bentley, Bugatti and McLaren in the UAE, and a part of the UAE based diversified multi-billion dirham business conglomerate Al Habtoor Group. Al Habtoor Group has varied interests and substantial investments ranging from Engineering, Real Estate, Hotels, Leasing, Education, Publication and Automobiles.