September 2017
OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd achieved WatchGuard Gold Partner

 
 
TAMPINES, Singapore - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd, a Managed IT Service Provider and System Integrator, has been certified as Gold Partner of the WatchGuardONE Channel Partners program in September. Its clientele includes players in retail, F&B, educational institutions, healthcare, and other small and medium enterprises.  WatchGuard is a leading provider of Cloud Managed Secure Wi-Fi, Unified Threat Management, and Firewall hardware.

Based in Singapore, OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd provides WatchGuard UTM and Firewall. It works with clients from different industries by providing them with Managed Services, such as "Wi-Fi as a service" (WaaS), "Managed Security Service" (MSS) & "PBX as a Service" (PaaS), bridging enterprise IT hardware and services to local SMEs. Managed Services eliminate upfront investment and allow SMEs to easily acquire latest technologies and security features. Furthermore, no human resource investment is required for IT specialists as every IT requirement is taken care of via Managed Services. Thus, customers are able to focus on their core businesses without having to be worried of their back-end IT support and security.

"My team members work hard to become experts in products and services of WatchGuard. Being certified as a Gold partner is the testament of their capabilities and amazing work," said Xin Ye, Managing Director and founder of OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd when interviewed on his views on this recognition.

Launched in response to the increasing demand of customers wanting to reduce their IT costs, at the same time, gaining access to the latest technologies and security features, inclusive but not limited to protection against cyber attacks, OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd works by combining a suite of products and features into one of the best-of-the-class performance hardware appliances, at a highly affordable monthly subscription fee.

The company currently employs seven staff and has plans to hire four more engineers by early 2018. The company also plans to concentrate on Managed Security Services & Wi-Fi as a Service (Waas) to help all local SMEs to protect against cyber-attacks, increase productivity and save IT costs in the years ahead.

https://www.oco.com.sg

https://www.oco.com.sg/wi-fi-as-a-service

Contact
OCO InfoComm Pte Ltd, Jenny Chan
***@oco.com.sg
End
Email:***@oco.com.sg
Posted By:***@oco.com.sg Email Verified
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



