Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai Appoints New Director of Engineering

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced the appointment of Mr Julius Okot-Chono as the new Director

Media Contact

Marketing Pro Junction

+971502093801

***@gmail.com Marketing Pro Junction+971502093801

End

-- Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has announced the appointment of Mr Julius Okot-Chono as the new Director of Engineering. Mr Okot-Chono brings over 18 years of outstanding experience in the hospitality industry out of which he spent 9 years in the UAE. His most recent posting was as the Assistant Director of Engineering at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.Making the announcement, Mr Simon Moore, General Manager of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mr Okot-Chono to our team and are confident he will prove to be a valuable asset for us. With his strong track record and solid experience, he will play an instrumental role in the management of engineering and maintenance operations within the hotel, including energy conservation to the highest standards."Mr Okot-Chono has a strong academic background and holds a Certified Facility Manager (CFM) certification from IFMA. Mr Okot-Chono began his career at Sheraton Kampala Hotel in Uganda in 1996 and progressively grew in the ranks to reach the post of Deputy Director of Engineering at the hotel in 2001. He remained in the position until 2006 before taking over as Project Manager at the hotel. In 2008, he moved to Dubai to join Emirates Hotels & Resorts (previously part of Emirates Airlines Group) as Property Maintenance & Facility Manager. Mr Okot-Chono subsequently worked as Director of Engineering at some other well-known hotel chains in UAE.Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: 050 697 5146h.bakht@mpj-pr.com