Rare and vintage bottles from across the U.S. will be sold by American Bottle Auctions, Oct. 13-22
A terrific selection of rare and vintage bottles from across the United States – to include Western and Eastern sodas, bitters, inkwells, whiskeys and more – will be sold in Auction #64, an internet and catalog auction that runs from Oct. 13-22.
"This auction will feature the largest and finest selection of Western sodas we've ever offered, with many rare one-of-a-kinds,"
Also featured will be additional super sodas from the John O'Neill collection, a broad selection of Eastern sodas, rare bitters bottles from both sides of the country, a large inkwell collection and more. "Typically our sales are top-heavy with Western bottles and this sale has plenty of those, but we also have some of the finest known examples in many other categories,"
The Wynkoop Sarsaparilla bottle in the sale isn't particularly rare (it's one of about 20 known), but it's a highly desired medicine and sarsaparilla category bottle. Its early production, dating to the 1850s, combined with a beautiful blue color and crudity, make it one of the most popular bottles for collectors in that category. This example has a pre-sale estimate of $5,000-$10,000.
The Wonser's Indian Root Bitters is the aqua variant – the earliest made of the more prevalent amber examples. It's somewhat rare, one of maybe ten known, and this one's got color going for it: a fiery blue aqua with good crudity. Also, it's in perfect condition. American Bottle has sold several amber versions of this bottle, but never an aqua. It should hammer for $8,000-$15,000.
The R&H Columbia soda bottle was made especially for the Gold Rush town of Columbia, in California, from 1852-1856. The fine example in this auction is one of only a half-dozen known and carries an estimate of $7,000-$15,000. Columbia, previously known as Hildreth's Diggings, was called "the gem of the Southern mines," having produced a good bit of gold during the rush.
The National Bitters bottle shaped like an ear of corn is one of the most popular of the figural bitters known. Produced in the 1870s, these bottles were either colored amber (the most common variant, selling in the $500 range) or aqua (much more rare and desirable. The bottle in this sale isn't only aqua, it's in perfect condition. It's also expected to change hands for $7,000-$10,000.
Western whiskey flasks made between 1870 and 1900 are considered desirable and are a part of any serious collector's arsenal. The Jessie Moore whiskey flask being auctioned boasts loads of embossing and should knock down for $5,000-$10,000. The bottle is one of perhaps 25 known, but one rarely comes up for bid because collectors like to keep their examples close to home.
The Brown's Celebrated Indian Queen is another figural bitters that's quite prevalent but very popular, too. Modeled after an Indian maiden, the bottle is usually amber, so when a green one turns up collectors pay attention. The bottle in this sale is particularly nice in color – deeper than the usual lime green. A flake on the mouth isn't expected to deter bidders (est. $5,000-$10,000)
B&G (San Francisco) soda bottles were made from 1852-1856, almost always in cobalt blue or some variant of dark blue. So when this example, in deep teal aqua, presented itself, it was quite remarkable. The bottle, with the eight-sided mug base, is in excellent condition and is a must-have for serious collectors of early Western sodas. It has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$10,000.
The 1860s Alex Von Humboldt's Stomach Bitters bottle is another rare and desirable Western bitters bottle. There are many different variants of this bottle but this is one of the finest ones American Bottle Auctions has ever come across. It has loads of whittle and a gorgeous amber color, making this example hard to beat. It's expected to find a new owner for $5,000-$10,000.
Interested bidders may register for Auction #64 now, on the American Bottle Auctions website, at www.americanbottle.com. Inquiries may be made via e-mail, to info@americanbottle.com.
The lots will be numbered in consecutive order. Invoices will be issued after the second auction unless American Bottle Auctions is instructed otherwise. There is a buyer's fee of 15 percent for this auction only, up 5 percent from the previous auction. The additional 5 percent will be used for extensive national advertising and additional costs associated with an auction of this caliber.
Standard auction rules will apply. American Bottle Auctions does not do callbacks but, rather, has a 10-minute rule that applies to bids at the end of the auction. In essence, every bidder has a last opportunity to make a last winning bid. An online printable color catalog will be available soon, and all of the lots will be photographed and displayed in pictures and a streaming video.
American Bottle Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future sales.
Jeff Wichmann
***@americanbottle.com
