Carl B. Phillips Nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year in Canada's Glass Award
The Toronto Based Show is Canada's Leading Gospel Award Show
With his debut CD, "Great Rain", Carl has garnered awards nomination including, The Detroit Music Awards, and The Rhythm of Gospel Awards along with performances at the Gospel Music Workshop of America, the Michigan State Fair and television appearances on TCT Alive with Dorinda Clark Cole and Bobby Jones Presents.
The Toronto-based show, The Glass Awards, is Canada's leading gospel awards show. It has been 6 years since the first award show was recorded live in Toronto, Canada at Global Kingdom Ministries. The Glass Awards has now become Canada's premiere gospel event that honors Canadian artists nationally.
From now until September 15, 2017 votes can be cast for Carl B. Phillips in the category of Male Vocalist of the Year at http://www.glassawardsca.com/
About Carl B. Phillips
Since releasing his debut CD "Great Rain" in 2016, Carl has traveled throughout the US with live performances in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago. He's also appeared on the television shows TCT Live, TV-57 Atlanta Live, and Dr. Bobby Jones Presents. Carl has performed at the Michigan State Fair, he was a featured artist during the inaugural Ferndale Front Porch Concert Series and he's performed during the Inspirational Sunday's at the Legendary Baker's Keyboard Lounge, one of the oldest jazz clubs in America. Two singles from his CD, "I Know What God Did Last Summer" and "Meeting In The Air" charted on the Nielsen / BDS Top-300 Gospel Singles Chart, in addition he's been nominated for a Detroit Music Award, the Rhythm of Gospel Award, and the Independent Gospel Artist Radio Alliance Award.
The Carl B. Phillips and Friends CD "Great Rain" is available on all digital outlets and through Carl's website. Also Carl's music can be streamed on Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Find Carl B. Phillips Online:
Website: www.carlbphillips.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/
About The Glass Awards
The Glass Awards has hosted some of the greatest leading international trailblazers in gospel music, such as Tramaine Hawkins, JJ Hairston, Karen Clark-Sheard, J. Moss, Sharon Riley, Londa Larmond and Marvia Providence, just to name a few.
Founded by Michael Stuckey in 2012, Stuckey believes God sent him to Canada to raise up and inspire the next group of international artists.
The Glass Awards exists to create a platform honoring and recognizing the achievements within Canada's Christian and Gospel music community. Our reach includes the United States, Caribbean Islands and Europe. We seek to build a strong community and build collaborative efforts among industry leaders to perpetuate excellence in Christian & Gospel music.
For more information call: 248-414-3700
