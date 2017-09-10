News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Air Charity Network Affiliates Coordinating Hurricane Irma Relief, Relocation
In fact, volunteer pilots are awaiting clearance to retrieve stranded victims in the Caribbean while requests to evacuate people from Florida have been answered. This effort comes after the Air Charity Network organizations have been assisting with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.
Florida-based Angel Flight Southeast is coordinating with the Florida Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (FLVOAD) to respond to their air transportation needs once Hurricane Irma has passed while the other organizations are assisting with flight request coordination and identifying volunteer pilots who can help meet the anticipated demand.
"The organizations that make up the Air Charity Network have extensive experience at coordinating disaster relief. But it's the dedicated pilots who donate their time, airplanes and fuel that make it possible to help people facing this dire situation," said Steve Purello, CEO of Angel Flight Southeast.
In addition to coordinating with authorities and volunteer organizations, the public may submit requests for air transportation. Organizations needing to move supplies into the affected areas and passengers seeking relocation transportation can request a flight by visiting: http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
Pilots interested in helping can volunteer for relief missions by visiting http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
The Air Charity Network organizations accept donations to help coordinate evacuations and supplies. Please donate at http://AirCharityNetwork.org/
About Air Charity Network
The Air Charity Network is the nation's largest unified volunteer pilot organization comprised of thousands of pilots who annually fly tens of thousands of passengers nationwide, offering linked access across all 50 states. The network of volunteer pilots helps people in need access life-saving specialized medical care as well as provides flights of compassion including travel for military personnel and their immediate families as well as flights of disaster response. Passengers are never charged and the pilots donate their time, fuel and airplanes. The network and its member organizations exist solely through donations from individuals, companies, organizations and foundations that cover the many expenses associated with matching passengers in need with charitable aviation resources.
Contact
Angel Flight Southeast
***@thecommconnection.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 10, 2017