Country(s)
Industry News
LumenData Welcomes Ken Readus in His New Leadership Role
Ken Readus rejoins LumenData's Leadership Team as Vice President of Sales
In his previous role at LumenData as Client Partner, Ken was extensively involved in the development of LumenData's Master Data Management (MDM), Data Quality, and Data Governance practice and the growth of new business development opportunities. As the new Vice President of Sales, Ken's in-depth familiarity with LumenData's practice is a key component to helping the company tailor solutions to the meet the ever-evolving demands of EIM and to growing the company's clientele.
Ken is a technology and global business visionary with over 36 years of executive and hands-on experience in data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, and Predictive Analytics. He has a strong record of success across many industries in selling, creating, and deploying robust solutions and has a proven ability to bringing the benefits of business solutions to solve business issues while managing costs and risks. His most recent experience has focused on partnering with firms to build their practices around Data Management, which includes delivering MDM/Data Quality solutions, defining and operationalizing Data Governance structure, developing strategies and roadmaps, and educating and training.
About LumenData
LumenData is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management solutions with deep expertise in implementing Data persistence layers for data mastering, prediction systems, and data lakes as well as Data Strategy, Data Quality, Data Governance, wcj and Predictive Analytics. Through a combination of highly trained consultants, strong partnerships, relentless focus on quality and executive oversight, LumenData has successfully delivered planning, implementation, integration, maintenance, and training services to over 50 blue chip clients in various industries.
LumenData's predictive analytics offering enables companies to turn data into actionable insights by leveraging advances in machine learning, big data, and cloud computing.
For more information about LumenData's data management offerings, please contact info@lumendata.com.
Contact
LumenData, Inc.
+1 (855) 695-8636
info@lumendata.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse