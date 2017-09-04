News By Tag
Allen Maintenance, Inc. Commercial Cleaning Service Provider Serving Metro Detroit Businesses and O
For more than 26-years, CEO Gerald Allen has invested in making Allen Maintenance, Inc. a quality service provider.
With a primary office location in Lincoln Park, MI., Allen Maintenance, Inc. continues building bridges with Metro Detroit businesses and organizations, to help eliminate germs and bacteria on surfaces feverishly impacted by daily business activities.
In fact, services provided, includes: desktop sanitation, especially computer areas; trash removal, rest room cleaning, vacuuming, mopping, washing of walls, light fixtures, and door handles. We also provide unique cleaning services upon request.
We offer free estimates and consultation, with a quality service guarantee; backed with a A+ Better Business Bureau accreditation.
So, when your business or organization needs a team of professionals, you can rely on to control the spread of germs, bacteria, and dirt on surfaces commonly utilized in your business or organization environment, call Allen Maintenance, Inc.
We provide services, Monday-Sunday, 24-7. Learn more about our quality services by logging on to our Web site http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.com And be sure to review our Blog to watch some educational clips on why having a professional cleaning service provider is good for your business or organization http://www.allenmaintenancejanitorial.blogspot.com.
We look forward to working with you. Calls us today, and let's begin discussing how-Allen Maintenance, Inc., can begin helping-your business or organization.
Kim McKinney
3133834840
amc54@comcast.net
