EJR Radio Music In Motion Announces Upcoming Global Tours

Amsterdam based international digital radio station announces expansion into global music tours

EJR Radio - Music In Motion

Contact

EJR Radio - Music In Motion

M. Hall

***@gmail.com EJR Radio - Music In MotionM. Hall

End

-- Internet radio station EJR Radio announced its expansion into music prior to attending Amsterdam Dance Event 2017 in The Netherlands.EJR Radio - Music In Motion has partnered with the industry's legendary vocal talent as it plans to launch several music tours in January 2018. Planned tours include exclusive productions featuring legendary vocalists and branded EJR Radio house music tours with legendary record labels and deejays in various markets internationally.This follows the cultivation and curation of over 60 house music deejays, producers, vocalists and musicians on the EJR Radio roster.When asked how this fits into the organization's overall strategy, co - owner Mary Hall stated, "This is a natural outgrowth of the work we have been doing for four years. We have built the relations, cultivated the following and attracted both the best global talent and the best local market talent to the station. We are ready for this."The four-year-old station features one and two-hour deejay mixed sets of house music and electronic dance music. EJR Radio has partnered with international record labels to launch several tours throughout Europe and in the United States.EJR Radio is a broadcast platform for house music and electronic dance music deejays and producers. Airing seven days per week, EJR Radio premiers various genres of house music with weekly and monthly shows of the industries top deejay and producer talent.EJR Radio is vertically integrated with a talent booking agency and full service marketing agency.