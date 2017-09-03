News By Tag
The GroovaLottos Bring The Phunk Party To CranJam 2017
Annual CranJam Festival to feature Grammy nominated soul-funk-blues band, The GroovaLottos during Saturday line-up.
The GroovaLottos are a powerhouse soul-funk-blues band, said to play with their souls instead of their hands. A high energy band on a mission to unlock the spirit and the soul; and growing up mentored by and playing for a who's who of classic soul, funk and blues legends, these journeymen are keepers of a musical tradition and legacy, rich with storytelling and infectious grooves. A high energy band on a mission to unlock the spirit and the soul; and growing up mentored by and playing for a who's who of classic soul, funk and blues legends, these journeymen are keepers of a musical tradition and legacy, rich with storytelling and infectious grooves. Incredible music and wild senses of humor make them one of the most entertaining bands around.
The GroovaLottos are comprised of Eddie Ray Johnson, drums and vocals; Mwalim Daphunkee Professor, keyboards and vocals; and Richard Johnson, bass. Occasionally, they are joined by child prodigy percussionist and MC, The Z.Y.G.
Journeymen musicians who've made the journey from boys to men, by 19, Eddie Ray was on a three-year national tour, playing for the likes of Rufus Thomas and Wilson Pickett. Before age 14, Mwalim performed at Carnegie Hall and by 16, was one of the youngest session players in EMI Records history. By 17, Richard was a very sought after player by Gospel, Jazz and R&B artists around New York City and New England.
Their debut single, "Do You Mind (IfWeDanceWitYoDates)?"
The GroovaLottos are available for tours, performances, festivals, and private events as well as Lectures, Workshops and Residencies.
