The GroovaLottos Bring The Phunk Party To CranJam 2017

-- Harwich Cranberry Arts Festival 2017 otherwise known as "CranJam" is held in Harwich, MA behind the Harwich Community Center. This year along with Entrain and other regional acts, Grammy nominated band The GroovaLottos will take to the stage at 2:30 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2017.The GroovaLottos are a powerhouse soul-funk-blues band, said to play with their souls instead of their hands. A high energy band on a mission to unlock the spirit and the soul; and growing up mentored by and playing for a who's who of classic soul, funk and blues legends, these journeymen are keepers of a musical tradition and legacy, rich with storytelling and infectious grooves. A high energy band on a mission to unlock the spirit and the soul; and growing up mentored by and playing for a who's who of classic soul, funk and blues legends, these journeymen are keepers of a musical tradition and legacy, rich with storytelling and infectious grooves. Incredible music and wild senses of humor make them one of the most entertaining bands around.The GroovaLottos are comprised of Eddie Ray Johnson, drums and vocals; Mwalim Daphunkee Professor, keyboards and vocals; and Richard Johnson, bass. Occasionally, they are joined by child prodigy percussionist and MC, The Z.Y.G.Journeymen musicians who've made the journey from boys to men, by 19, Eddie Ray was on a three-year national tour, playing for the likes of Rufus Thomas and Wilson Pickett. Before age 14, Mwalim performed at Carnegie Hall and by 16, was one of the youngest session players in EMI Records history. By 17, Richard was a very sought after player by Gospel, Jazz and R&B artists around New York City and New England.Their debut single, "Do You Mind (IfWeDanceWitYoDates)?"premiered on the syndicated "Direct From Muscle Shoals" radio show in March of 2016 and remained in the top ten of the Indie Blues charts for 41 weeks. A completely self-contained songwriting, performance and production unit, it's the goals of The GroovaLottos to keep making music for their growing fan base as well as write and produce for other soul, blues and jam band artists.The GroovaLottos are available for tours, performances, festivals, and private events as well as Lectures, Workshops and Residencies.If you are on Spotify, add The GroovaLottos to your playlists: