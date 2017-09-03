News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TEDxGatewayArch to Host Ripple Effect
St. Louis chapter presents local though-leaders' ideas and visions
TEDxGatewayArch – a TED-licensed event featuring talks in the renowned TED Talk style, creative performances, and innovative exhibits – will take place for the fifth consecutive year on Fri., Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center on the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) campus at 1 University Blvd. Tickets go on sale September 14 at 9 a.m. and are expected to sell out.
The theme of this year's conference will be "Ripple Effect" and features local thought-leaders sharing their single greatest idea, aiming to be the drop of water that creates a wave of change and transformation. TEDx events are designed to provide intentional cross-pollinated networking opportunities that spark new perspectives and build connections – sending ripple effects of possibility throughout the St. Louis region.
All 14 speakers and entertainers bring different thought-provoking perspectives and diverse backgrounds to the conference. Each presenter has an intrinsic connection to St. Louis, helping accelerate the city as a hub of innovation and ideas. The event, which is dubbed "the smartest happy hour in St. Louis", includes entertainment and networking opportunities, as well as interactive exhibitors from local tech, design, and community-building organizations.
Tickets start at $25 per person and include happy hour, snacks, and an after party. VIP tickets cost $125 per person and include seating in the first 10 rows, a swag bag, access to private event, dinner, drinks and entertainment. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.TEDxGatewayArch.org.
About TED
With approximately five billion online views, and featuring influencers such as Elon Musk, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, and Richard Branson, the power of TED Talks is undeniable. Some of the best talks from TEDx events have gone on to be featured on TED.com and garnered millions of views from audiences across the globe. TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less). TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. Meanwhile, independently run TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worthy spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a smaller group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but an individual TEDx show is self-organized and is subject to certain rules and regulations.
About TEDxGatewayArch
TEDxGatewayArch is the St. Louis regional extension of TED. They use the TED format to build a connected community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis. Their mission is to "Create an inclusive and equitable community of thought leaders in the St. Louis region", passionately believing in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world.
Contact
Casey Epley
***@tedxgatewayarch.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse