On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placements With Ameritz Music LTD

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement oftocompilation CD's of various artists from Ameritz Music LTD, a Distributiion Partner of AudioSparx on the Blarney Music Label.publishes works from a huge range of artists based around the globe covering a wide variety of genres. [They] own the publishing rights for thousands of works which receive around 50 Million streams a month.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the placements by Ameritz:The music was written in a loft, on a baby grand on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe [While performing at Squaw Valley] in the week up to Christmas, 1983.ubtitled'Pipes Of Peace' is a musical documentary of the 'troubles' that have held up the life, liberty and pursuit of happiness of the people of the partitioned six counties of Northern Ireland for 30 years; and includes actual background audio of thedescribing various sectarian terrorism in the British province."Ameritz was founded in the backstreets of Liverpool during the mid 90's and is still as committed as ever to innovating and cultivating music for the digital music market. The Ameritz store originally opened on Smithdown Road in Liverpool supplying backing tracks on cassette tape, to singers from Liverpool and elsewhere. The company quickly expanded into many other musical genres, and developed a digital music store which pre-dated the iTunes Music Store in the UK.Returning to "," Faegre remembers recording the basic tracks:"It was originally recorded in late summer 1986 atBower View, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, Ireland in an analogue environment in two sessions. The first session for piano, drums, bass and theaudio background; and for the subsequent session, I found an Uilleann piper [representing Catholicism]and a Scottish piper [representing Protestantism]for the symbolic representation of the two religious traditions heard in the track."And the Remix?"For the remix completed 07/06/02, I re-recorded some drum parts, added dulcimer, harp, tin whistle and church bells [for invective] which adds considerably to the dynamic. I never considered the composition in the context that it exists now, and it is my fondest hope, that the senseless civil war in Northern Ireland can have an ultimate resolution."Now a fully digital operation [Ameritz] has "engaged fans from around the globe to now boast over 50 million streams per month [working] with hundreds of artists and labels to fully exploit their recording and publishing rights globally.Ameritz now manages many aspects of the music industry for [their] artists, from recorded music and publishing, to large scale events and merchandise., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes"...most unique...The wcj bass lines are intriguing...solidly crafted…composition, arrangement, performance and production...Peace and war are certainly tied together by the same thread, good theme here...military voice over makes the point...This is articulate and expressive...good blend of musical and lyric imagery...I thought it was wonderful how you were able to keep that pipes' drone going through all those chord changes. This piece really conjures up visuals and creates a palpable mood. Very good!"is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/