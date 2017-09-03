Fix And Flip Contractors You Have To Check Out Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting!

 
DENVER - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting is a licensed General Contracting company that specializes in interior remodeling. They service from Ft. Collins to Colorado Springs and the High Rockies. Blue Ox has large labor crews with experienced and licensed technicians that can start your project now rather than later. Blue Ox understands the importance of getting your project back on the selling market as soon as possible. Please visit their web site at blueoxcc.com to see the many services they offer such as electrical, plumbing, demolition, wall demo, structural header supports, hardwood installation, tile, backsplash, painting, drywall repair, and so much more. There is no need for additional contractors for Blue Ox handles and completes the project on their own for they are a "One Stop Shop" when it comes to interior remodeling. Blue Ox has their own design team to complete 3D Computer Room Planning so you can see what the project will look like upon completion. Blue Ox can obtain over 20 different kitchen floors plans and the kitchen cabinet product is in stock now so no waiting for cabinets to be built. Blue Ox also has granite and quartz that can be installed in one week or less after the countertop template appointment. This speeds up the process greatly. Most contractors in the Denver Metro area will not start projects for up to four to six weeks from the time of estimation. Blue Ox has large labor crews so they can start your project now. Give them a call at 720-412-0203 for a FREE estimate or visit their web site at blueoxcc.com and book your appointment online anytime! If you want experienced technicians to supervise your project quickly and correctly then give Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting a call today and you will be glad you did.

