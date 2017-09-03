News By Tag
Ankesh Kumar,To Present Webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot"
AI Chatbot News, the largest destination for news and events in the artificial intelligence and chatbot fields, is pleased to announce that it is hosting a webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot."
The free online event (https://aichatbotnews.com/
Kumar will dispel several myths about chatbots, including the difficulty of building and deploying one, as well as how the chatbot integrates with existing marketing and customer care efforts.
Talking points will include:
• Building the use case and business case for launching the chatbot in your organization
• Budgeting for the costs of development, discovery, launch, promotion, and support
• Mapping the lifecycle of the chatbot and optimizing its implementation
Who: Ankesh Kumar, CEO of Personic
What: Online webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot"
When: Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 3pm Eastern/12pm Pacific, for 60 minutes
Where: Free registration at https://aichatbotnews.com/
About Personic
Personic (https://personic.ai/
About AI & Chatbot News
AI & Chatbot News (http://aichatbotnews.com)
Contact
Emily Andros
***@ybs.us
