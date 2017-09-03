 
Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543


Ankesh Kumar,To Present Webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot"

AI Chatbot News, the largest destination for news and events in the artificial intelligence and chatbot fields, is pleased to announce that it is hosting a webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot."
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- AI Chatbot News (http://aichatbotnews.com), the largest destination for news and events in the artificial intelligence and chatbot fields, is pleased to announce that it is hosting a webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot."

The free online event (https://aichatbotnews.com/event/chatbots-2017-building-the-business-case-to-launch-your-chatbot.html), to be held on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 12:00 PM Pacific time, will feature Ankesh Kumar, CEO of chatbot platform, Personic (https://personic.ai/).

Kumar will dispel several myths about chatbots, including the difficulty of building and deploying one, as well as how the chatbot integrates with existing marketing and customer care efforts.

Talking points will include:

• Building the use case and business case for launching the chatbot in your organization
• Budgeting for the costs of development, discovery, launch, promotion, and support
• Mapping the lifecycle of the chatbot and optimizing its implementation

Who:       Ankesh Kumar, CEO of Personic
What:      Online webinar, "Building the Business Case to Launch Your AI Chatbot"

When:     Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 3pm Eastern/12pm Pacific, for 60 minutes

Where:    Free registration at https://aichatbotnews.com/event/chatbots-2017-building-th...

About Personic

Personic (https://personic.ai/) is a pioneer in the area of chatbots. Chatbots will be the most powerful way that brands will connect and communicate with their audience. This two-way communication allows brands to have a particular voice and build an emotional connection with their audience. Personic's unique and proprietary technology leverages existing email marketing programs to move that channel from a one way push into the inbox, into a two-way conversation in messaging apps.

About AI & Chatbot News

AI & Chatbot News (http://aichatbotnews.com) is a comprehensive portal for everything artificial intelligence and chatbots. In addition to offering a directory of providers of services such as analytics, UI/UX, chatbot development, machine learning, design, and other categories, AI & Chatbot News hosts live webinars and publishes content that helps decision makers harness the power of automation, artificial intelligence and chatbots in their organizations.  The platform also lists Artificial Intelligence and Chatbot conferences and jobs as well. AI & Chatbot News is sponsored by Your Business Solutions (http://www.ybs.us), a leading provider of outsourced technology and marketing solutions.

Contact
Emily Andros
***@ybs.us
