Grand Opening Business Event!!
Manscape & Massage Clinic, a revolutionary new business concept.
Manscape & Massage Clinic will celebrate its Grand Opening October 1, 2017 - 4-7pm, OPEN to the public at their clinic located in Automobile Alley. The event will include the unveiling and sampling of their complete organic and vegan grooming product line. They will also be featuring Oklahoma farm to table heavy hors d'oeuvres by private chef Justin L'herisse. Wine will be served by neighbor Waters Edge Winery. DJ Vince Lepeltier will be keeping the atmosphere at a light party mode all event long.
Manscape & Massage Clinic strives to be eco-friendly utilizing the best sweet -musky - earthy masculine scents and elements on earth… believing masculinity can encompass compassion for the planet
http://ManscapeMassageClinic.com
Facebook : Instragram : Twitter : YouTube @ManscapeMassage
Media Contact
Ben Grunewald / CEO
(405) 388-5100
(405) 388-5100
sales@manscapemassageclinic.com
