Grand Opening Business Event!!

-- A new approach to the grooming industry is headed to downtown Oklahoma City. It encompasses their own all organic and vegan grooming product line,The clinic approaches grooming as a head to toe experience, offering Beard & Barber services, Manicures & Pedicures, Facials, and their signature Massage services.Manscape & Massage Clinic will celebrate its Grand Opening October 1, 2017 - 4-7pm, OPEN to the public at their clinic located in Automobile Alley. The event will include the unveiling and sampling of their complete organic and vegan grooming product line. They will also be featuring Oklahoma farm to table heavy hors d'oeuvres by private chef. Wine will be served by neighbor. DJ Vince Lepeltier will be keeping the atmosphere at a light party mode all event long.Manscape & Massage Clinic strives to be eco-friendly utilizing the best sweet -musky - earthy masculine scents and elements on earth… believing masculinity can encompass compassion for the planetFacebook : Instragram : Twitter : YouTube @ManscapeMassage