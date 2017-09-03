 
Industry News





Grand Opening Business Event!!

Manscape & Massage Clinic, a revolutionary new business concept.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- A new approach to the grooming industry is headed to downtown Oklahoma City. It encompasses their own all organic and vegan grooming product line, Manscape Supply Co.  The clinic approaches grooming as a head to toe experience, offering Beard & Barber services, Manicures & Pedicures, Facials, and their signature Massage services.

Manscape & Massage Clinic will celebrate its Grand Opening October 1, 2017 -  4-7pm, OPEN to the public at their clinic located in Automobile Alley. The event will include the unveiling and sampling of their complete organic and vegan grooming product line. They will also be featuring Oklahoma farm to table heavy hors d'oeuvres by private chef Justin L'herisse. Wine will be served by neighbor Waters Edge Winery. DJ Vince Lepeltier will be keeping the atmosphere at a light party mode all event long.

Manscape & Massage Clinic strives to be eco-friendly utilizing the best sweet -musky - earthy masculine scents and elements on earth… believing masculinity can encompass compassion for the planet

http://ManscapeMassageClinic.com

Facebook : Instragram : Twitter : YouTube @ManscapeMassage

Media Contact
Ben Grunewald / CEO
(405) 388-5100
sales@manscapemassageclinic.com
