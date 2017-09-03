News By Tag
Dallas BBQ RALLY Sunday Sept. 10 at Cedar Hills for Hurricane Fund
Proceeds to Benefit United Way/Dallas Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
When: Sunday September 10th- 12 Noon to 4pm
Where: Calf Pasture Park- Cedar Hill/Dallas
916-964 Moore St., Cedar Hill, TX. 75104
How Much: Free food tickets for Texas evacuees (with ID from affected areas)
There will also Healthy BBQ cooking demonstration/
Suggested donation for non-evacuees:
About BBQ RESCUES!
The nonprofit BBQ RESCUES! Foundation, Inc. supports the ongoing Public Media endeavors of BBQ RESCUES! a free website, online radio show, iTunes podcasts and YouTube channel that promotes healthier grilling, fitness, environmental issues and other important charitable causes. BBQ RESCUES! tours communities across the country to present lectures and workshops on Healthy Grilling. These all further the goal of outreach to parts of BBQ community that are most affected by diabetes, childhood (and adult) obesity, high blood pressure and other preventable diseases.
ON-SITE INTERBIEWS AVAILABLE WITH CHEF MICK BROWN: Grill Master Champion on Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, appearances on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Cooking Channel's Farmer's Market Flip
For more information visit: www.BBQRescues.org (http://www.bbqrescues.org/
Media Contact:
Dana Cobb
TrizCom Inc.
***@trizcom.com
