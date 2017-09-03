 
News By Tag
* BBQ Rally
* Dallas Tx
* Hurricane Harvey Relief
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cedar Hill
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
9876543

Dallas BBQ RALLY Sunday Sept. 10 at Cedar Hills for Hurricane Fund

Proceeds to Benefit United Way/Dallas Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund
 
 
DCTempjp
DCTempjp
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
BBQ Rally
Dallas Tx
Hurricane Harvey Relief

Industry:
Event

Location:
Cedar Hill - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

CEDAR HILL, Texas - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Bringing the "Fun" back into "Fundraising", BBQ RESCUES Foundation, Inc. will host a CommUnity BBQ Benefit to support the United Way/Dallas' Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The event will offer free barbecue to Harvey Evacuees in Dallas. Area residents can support the fundraiser by donating $5 for food tickets. A full variety of available entrees to include BBQ vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and (of course) meat options, courtesy of Soulman's Bar-b-que, Winners BBQ, L'Dubyah Stiq and Stay BBQ Sauce and A Party Solution.

When: Sunday September 10th- 12 Noon to 4pm

Where: Calf Pasture Park- Cedar Hill/Dallas

916-964 Moore St., Cedar Hill, TX. 75104

How Much: Free food tickets for Texas evacuees (with ID from affected areas)

There will also Healthy BBQ cooking demonstration/tasting by Food Network Grill Master Champion- Chef Mick Brown


Suggested donation for non-evacuees: $10 for 2 Food Tickets

About BBQ RESCUES!

The non­profit BBQ RESCUES! Foundation, Inc. supports the ongoing Public Media endeavors of BBQ RESCUES!­ a free website, online radio show, iTunes podcasts and YouTube channel that promotes healthier grilling, fitness, environmental issues and other important charitable causes. BBQ RESCUES! tours communities across the country to present lectures and workshops on Healthy Grilling. These all further the goal of outreach to parts of BBQ community that are most affected by diabetes, childhood (and adult) obesity, high blood pressure and other preventable diseases.

ON-SITE INTERBIEWS AVAILABLE WITH CHEF MICK BROWN: Grill Master Champion on Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, appearances on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Cooking Channel's Farmer's Market Flip


For more information visit:   www.BBQRescues.org (http://www.bbqrescues.org/)

Media Contact:

Dana Cobb

TrizCom Inc.

Contact
Dana Cobb
TrizCom Inc.
***@trizcom.com
End
Source:BBQ Rescues! Foudation
Email:***@trizcom.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
BBQ RESCUES! PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share