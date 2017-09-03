Dallas BBQ RALLY Sunday Sept. 10 at Cedar Hills for Hurricane Fund

Proceeds to Benefit United Way/Dallas Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Dana Cobb

TrizCom Inc.

Bringing the "Fun" back into "Fundraising", BBQ RESCUES Foundation, Inc. will host a CommUnity BBQ Benefit to support the United Way/Dallas' Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. The event will offer free barbecue to Harvey Evacuees in Dallas. Area residents can support the fundraiser by donating $5 for food tickets. A full variety of available entrees to include BBQ vegan, vegetarian, gluten free and (of course) meat options, courtesy of Soulman's Bar-b-que, Winners BBQ, L'Dubyah Stiq and Stay BBQ Sauce and A Party Solution.Sunday September 10th- 12 Noon to 4pm: Calf Pasture Park- Cedar Hill/Dallas916-964 Moore St., Cedar Hill, TX. 75104Free food tickets for Texas evacuees (with ID from affected areas)There will also Healthy BBQ cooking demonstration/tasting by Food Network Grill Master Champion- Chef Mick BrownSuggested donation for non-evacuees:$10 for 2 Food TicketsThe non­profit BBQ RESCUES! Foundation, Inc. supports the ongoing Public Media endeavors of BBQ RESCUES!­ a free website, online radio show, iTunes podcasts and YouTube channel that promotes healthier grilling, fitness, environmental issues and other important charitable causes. BBQ RESCUES! tours communities across the country to present lectures and workshops on Healthy Grilling. These all further the goal of outreach to parts of BBQ community that are most affected by diabetes, childhood (and adult) obesity, high blood pressure and other preventable diseases.ON-SITE INTERBIEWS AVAILABLE WITH CHEF MICK BROWN: Grill Master Champion on Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen, appearances on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules and Cooking Channel's Farmer's Market Flip