Most Important Maintenance Tips For Apartment Buildings – Winston Rowe & Associates CRE Financing

Owning an apartment building takes more than just ownership. As a landlord, you're going to be responsible for keeping the property in livable condition to maintain your investment.

Routine maintenance is important because it helps you catch problems on your terms, before they become emergencies.Your goal here is to proactively spot problem areas and correct them before they become any worse.In doing so, you'll save yourself lots of time and money, you'll rest easy knowing your apartment building is in good condition, and your tenants will be happier knowing they're in a property that's well-maintained.Maintenance Items:Locks and doors, can sometimes wear down over time, reducing security and making it harder for you and your tenants to gain access to the property. Misalignment or problems with the door can also affect both security and energy efficiency, so spot these problems early and get them fixed.Carpeting isn't necessarily a safety hazard, but inspecting its condition can help you proactively detect and correct problems.If a corner appears to be fraying, you may need to replace the carpeting soon. You may also want to have it professionally cleaned especially between tenants.Air filters. If you have a furnace and/or AC unit, you'll want to change the air filters regularly. Air filters prevent dust, dirt, and debris from getting into your system, and help the system operate more efficiently.You shouldn't wait until the filter is completely filthy though, because that means your heating and cooling system is not running at its full potential.The air ducts in your apartment building are similarly responsible for moving air from the furnace/AC unit throughout the house, and back. If they're dirty, your unit isn't going to operate at its full potential.Make sure you clean these at least once a year, also this is a great selling point for tenants.Appliances, such as refrigerators and ovens, shouldn't need regular replacement, but an occasional glance may allow you to detect potential problems, and prepare for unexpected performance.The roof and ceiling, this is best done during or after a rainstorm, as leaks and holes make themselves most evident when water trickles through.Water damage to your roof tends to escalate quickly, so the faster you spot this problem, the better.Check the walls for any signs of damage; if there are any big holes, you'll need to get them repaired as soon as possible. They're both a safety hazard and a detriment to your apartment building energy efficiency.Check the plumbing to make sure it's working in proper order. Look out for things like dripping sinks or slow-moving drains, which can be indications of a bigger problem. Make sure all your faucets, toilets, and water-based appliances are able to function properly with no leaks.Check to ensure all your windows are cleaned and opening and closing properly. If a window appears to stick, try to correct the problem early with lubricant rather than allowing it to get worse.No matter where you've chosen to buy your property, it's probably vulnerable to at least a few types of pests, including rats, mice, and insects.Check entryways, basements, attics, and other areas exposed to the outdoors for any cracks where pests could enter, and block those holes if you can.If you don't feel confident in your ability to inspect the property yourself, you can always hire a property inspector or a property management service to take care of this responsibility for you.If you haven't already been maintaining your apartment building, schedule a time for one today, the sooner you scout for these potential problem areas, the better.