News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Exclusive Hashtag Mosaic Event Brand Activation Launched for UAE Market
Innovative New Live Events Photobooth Creates Interactive Ad Billboards in Mosaic format
As its 25th booth style and yet another exclusive product, the Selfie Mosaic creates an event at the event –be it a trade show, concert, festival or corporate gathering. Selfie Mosaic is best suited to large volume events. The Selfie Mosaic is hashtag-driven live event mosaic brand activation that creates an event at your event.
This interactive physical billboard (not just digital) is a highly interactive new concept for the region which makes one of the biggest impacts for photo-led social media activation and crowd sourced brand impact.
Far beyond just Instagram hashtags, our Selfie Mosaic can integrate selfies from the major social channels including Instagram as well as FB, Twitter plus the option of live event photos done with greenscreen to ensure the highest quality, coolest, and widest reach social activity on the market, if not the world!
Created in unison with AWE-me and Photobooth-ME, the business's owner Carolyn Deed said: "We regularly innovate new concepts to keep brand activations fresh and new." "The Selfie Mosaic is our biggest yet and creates a branded work of art right in front of event guests' eyes. Seeing the photos evolve randomly teases the crowd in to taking part as they put their faces pride of place directly on to the mosaic. We also offer an exclusive triple-input process of both Instagram, Twitter and onsite photo posing stations as the more photos, the quicker they can see what the mosaic will grow to become and the larger the audience reach."
Using custom-created software which expands on the concepts offered in other parts of the world, the billboards can be as big as the customer wants however 4 standard sizes are offered and can be mounted on wooden backdrops indoors or outdoors.
"With 1000s of sticker photos making up the mosaic driven largely by hashtag sharing to create it, this can equal tens of thousands of impressions for events, setting social media abuzz with your unique event hashtag," Carolyn added. All that plus the end-clients can have the final artwork as a takeaway to hang proudly in offices, auction for charity or donate as art.
To create each Selfie Mosaic, we firstly prepare a final image based on client logos, event logos. brand, product or custom visual preference and then integrate this image with our advanced technology. Due to the precise technical backing of this product we ask for three weeks lead time to produce.
Live at your event, the Mosaic then magically evolves in real time, using the hashtagged photos that are captured by the system from event guests. Each photo somewhat forms a single pixel of the final mosaic – in a 1x1 inch or 2x2 inch sticker format - which then collectively evolves to create a billboard-sized work of art. It attracts crowds and becomes a centerpiece for any large scale event. The Selfie Mosaic is Social Media driven and is exclusive to innovators awe-me.com and expert guidance of Photobooth-ME
For more details contact the team on ideas@awe-me.com
Media Contact
Media contact: Jed Dalog
971 4458 1429
***@awe-me.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse