Zebra Card Printer|Indian Barcode Corporation Sales and Service Provider

Description:
Zebra's ZXP Series 3™ direct-to-card printer provides an array of features, outstanding print quality, and a low cost of ownership. The ZXP Series 3 offers a wide range of high capacity ribbon options, along with the capability to select the card thickness that is right for the application. And, when paired with Zebra's eco-friendly media, the ZXP Series 3 is the most cost-effective printing solution in its class.
The ZXP Series 3 offers vivid, high-quality full color and monochrome printing on single- or dual-sided cards. Operating the ZXP Series 3 is simplified with an intuitive design, color touch points, and quick-replace higher capacity Load-N-Go™ smart ribbons, which are now eco-friendly using less plastic and more biodegradable material. Zebra's ZRaster™ host-based image processing technology enables high speed printing — without sacrificing image quality.
The printer's compact design makes it the right choice for tight work spaces. Smart card and magnetic stripe encoding options allow the ZXP Series 3 to meet the needs of a variety of markets and applications, including ID and access control cards as well as personalized gift, membership and loyalty cards. Standard Kensington™ lock feature and optional enclosure lock make the ZXP Series 3 ideal for secure card printing solutions.
Features:
• True Colours® ix Series™ ZXP 3 high-performance ribbons with intelligent media technology
• Auto calibration of ribbon
• USB connectivity
• 100 card covered feeder (30 mil)
• 45 card capacity output hopper (30 mil)
• 16-character LCD operator control display
• 300 dpi (11.8 dots/mm) print resolution
