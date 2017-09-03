Zebra Card Printer|Indian Barcode Corporation Sales and Service Provider

 
Zebra | ZXP 3 Series Card Printer Offered by Indian Barcode Corporation
 
 
DELHI, India - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- We are one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of a wide assortment of Barcode Label, Ribbons & Barcode Scanner,Barcode Printers, Card Printer, Ferrule Printer, Bill Printer, Laser Printer, Brother Printer of Tsc, Zebra, Honeywell, Citizen, Epson, Toshiba, Tvs,Sato,Ring,Printonix,Postek,Posiflex,Monarch,Argox,DataMax,Godex,IBC.Besides, we Provide services for Printer and Scanner and offer our clients complete satisfaction.

Description:
Zebra's ZXP Series 3™ direct-to-card printer provides an array of features, outstanding print quality, and a low cost of ownership. The ZXP Series 3 offers a wide range of high capacity ribbon options, along with the capability to select the card thickness that is right for the application. And, when paired with Zebra's eco-friendly media, the ZXP Series 3 is the most cost-effective printing solution in its class.
The ZXP Series 3 offers vivid, high-quality full color and monochrome printing on single- or dual-sided cards. Operating the ZXP Series 3 is simplified with an intuitive design, color touch points, and quick-replace higher capacity Load-N-Go™ smart ribbons, which are now eco-friendly using less plastic and more biodegradable material. Zebra's ZRaster™ host-based image processing technology enables high speed printing — without sacrificing image quality.
The printer's compact design makes it the right choice for tight work spaces. Smart card and magnetic stripe encoding options allow the ZXP Series 3 to meet the needs of a variety of markets and applications, including ID and access control cards as well as personalized gift, membership and loyalty cards. Standard Kensington™ lock feature and optional enclosure lock make the ZXP Series 3 ideal for secure card printing solutions.
Features:
• True Colours® ix Series™ ZXP 3 high-performance ribbons with intelligent media technology

• Auto calibration of ribbon

• USB connectivity

• 100 card covered feeder (30 mil)

• 45 card capacity output hopper (30 mil)

• 16-character LCD operator control display

• 300 dpi (11.8 dots/mm) print resolution

PLEASE CONTACT FOR PRICE RELATED QUERIES AND PLACING ORDERS AT:

MINDWARE
+91-11-46102688 DIRECT LINE

Phones: +91-11-28032434, +91-11-46102688, +91-9810822688, +91-9717122688

Email: gm@indianbarcode.com

S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka
***@indianbarcode.com
