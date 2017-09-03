 
Canon Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation(A unit of Mindware) at best Price

Canon | MK2500 Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation
 
 
MK2500
MK2500
 
DELHI, India - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Indian Barcode is One Of The Leading Manufacturer And Supplier Of A Wide Assortment Of Barcode Label, Ribbons & Barcode Scanner,Barcode Printers, Card Printer, Ferrule Printer, Bill Printer, Laser Printer, Brother Printer Of Tsc, Citizen, Epson,Toshiba,Tvs,Sato,Ring,Printonix,Postek,Posiflex,Monarch,Zebra, Honeywell, Argox,DataMax,Godex,IBC.Besides, We Provide Services For Printer And Scanner And Offer Our Clients Complete Satisfaction.

Description:
The CANON MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish.
Canon has got multiple machines like 1500, 2500 and mk 2600 is the latest machine

Technical Specification

The MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish.The printer can be linked with PC through USB interface

• Character sizes: 2, 3, 6mm
• Print speed (tubes): 40mm/s
• Standard output rate 42pcs./min.*
• *20mm tube, 5 full-size characters, consecutive print mode, fast cutting


Printing Method-Thermal transfer
Resolution-300dpi
Character Sizes-1.3mm (only full-width available), 2mm, 3mm, 6mm (full-width, half-width available for each)
Input Modes-Alphanumeric, symbol input
Display-LCD Graphic (160 x 64 dots)

PLEASE CONTACT FOR PRICE RELATED QUERIES AND PLACING ORDERS AT:
MINDWARE

S -4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Near Metro Station, Sector-12,
Dwarka, New Delhi-110078, (India)

+91-11-46102688 DIRECT LINE

Phones: +91-11-28032434, +91-11-46102688, +91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
Email: gm@indianbarcode.com

MINDWARE, S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka
***@indianbarcode.com
Indian Barcode Corporation
Email:***@indianbarcode.com
Posted By:***@indianbarcode.com Email Verified
