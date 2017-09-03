News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canon Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation(A unit of Mindware) at best Price
Canon | MK2500 Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation
Description:
The CANON MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish.
Canon has got multiple machines like 1500, 2500 and mk 2600 is the latest machine
Technical Specification
The MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish.The printer can be linked with PC through USB interface
• Character sizes: 2, 3, 6mm
• Print speed (tubes): 40mm/s
• Standard output rate 42pcs./min.*
• *20mm tube, 5 full-size characters, consecutive print mode, fast cutting
Printing Method-Thermal transfer
Resolution-300dpi
Character Sizes-1.3mm (only full-width available), 2mm, 3mm, 6mm (full-width, half-width available for each)
Input Modes-Alphanumeric, symbol input
Display-LCD Graphic (160 x 64 dots)
Click on Link:-http://www.indianbarcodecorporation.com/
PLEASE CONTACT FOR PRICE RELATED QUERIES AND PLACING ORDERS AT:
MINDWARE
S -4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Near Metro Station, Sector-12,
Dwarka, New Delhi-110078, (India)
+91-11-46102688 DIRECT LINE
Phones: +91-11-28032434, +91-11-46102688, +91-9810822688, +91-9717122688
Email: gm@indianbarcode.com
Contact
MINDWARE, S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,
Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka
***@indianbarcode.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse