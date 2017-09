Canon Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation(A unit of Mindware) at best Price

Canon | MK2500 Ferrule Printer Offered By Indian Barcode Corporation

MK2500

MINDWARE, S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,

Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka

***@indianbarcode.com MINDWARE, S-4, Plot No-7, Pocket-7, Pankaj Plaza,Near Metro Station, Sector-12,Dwarka

The CANON MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish. Canon has got multiple machines like 1500, 2500 and mk 2600 is the latest machine. The MK2500 prints precise characters of up to 300dpi for tubes, labels and more. With a large LCD display and automatic full and half-cutting, it offers smooth and easy printing from start to finish. The printer can be linked with PC through USB interface. Character sizes: 2, 3, 6mm. Print speed (tubes): 40mm/s. Standard output rate 42pcs./min. (20mm tube, 5 full-size characters, consecutive print mode, fast cutting). Thermal transfer 300dpi. 1.3mm (only full-width available), 2mm, 3mm, 6mm (full-width, half-width available for each). Alphanumeric, symbol input. LCD Graphic (160 x 64 dots).