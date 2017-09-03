 
September 2017





Blood Donation Drive by Imarticus Learning and Indian Red Cross Society

Imarticus Learning and Indian Red Cross Society.hosting a Blood Donation Drive on Monday, 18 September 2017 from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.with
 
 
MUMBAI, India - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Imarticus Learning is hosting a Blood Donation Drive on Monday, 18 September 2017 from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.
This event is supported by Indian Red Cross Society.

Your presence will help us to make this event a grand success.

As the Imarticus Blood Donation Drive is soon, we just wanted to remind you of a few things, and give you a few tips to ensure that you are donating healthy blood.

• Maintain a healthy iron level in your diet by eating iron rich foods, such as red meat, fish, poultry, beans, spinach, iron-fortified cereals, and raisins.
• Get a good night's sleep.
• Drink an extra 16 oz. of water or non-alcoholic fluids before the donation.
• Eat a healthy meal before your donation. Avoid fatty foods, such as hamburgers, fries or ice cream before donating.
• Wear clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.
• Let the person taking your blood know if you have a preferred arm and show them any good veins that have been used successfully in the past to draw blood.
• Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors or read during the donation process.

To register, call us on 022-61419522 or click here (https://goo.gl/forms/khSLH9HQkBwgb9Jq1).
Upon registration, we will send a detailed document on the eligibility criteria.

Venue: Imarticus Learning Pvt. LTD. 5th Floor, B-Wing, Kaledonia, HDIL Building, Sahar Rd, Andheri (E)

The most valuable thing you can donate is your blood, there is nothing precious than a human life.
Let's try to save as many we can.
Together we can make a difference.

