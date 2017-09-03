News By Tag
Wal-Mart is ready to change the face of online shopping with Google Assistant
We were in love with the idea of literally ordering them what to do. No keyboard, no touch screen, just tell them like our electronic assistants. This technology isn't new - we've had basic voice interfaces for decades, allowing us to give simple commands or dictate documents. However lately, voice has taken a huge leap forward where we have made transition towards true AI (Artificial Intelligence)
Google Home or Ok Google has been coming along with us from long time. Cortana from Microsoft has joined the list and there came many other virtual assistants but not very well recognized. That is when the trend of using the virtual assistants for shopping has started. Though there were a range of reactions given to voice shopping, people have got used to it and have found it very easy and comfortable later on. ECommerce Website development has taken a new turn with this innovation. Amazon Echo has already seen success in this stream which was introduced way back in 2014 itself.
However, it hasn't got spicy enough until Wal-Mart has officially announced its partnership with Google, indirectly a battle against Amazon in Virtual Voice assistants for shopping. Even the smaller E-Commerce websites have started to enhance their Website Development accordingly.
One may not find it new to control our mobile applications with voice. We have all explored this feature pretty well with Siri from Apple, Ok Google and Cortana from Microsoft. What's with the new Voice shopping then?
Wal-Mart explains that Starting in late September, they will be coordinating with Google and enable huge number of items for voice shopping via Google Assistant. This the largest number of items currently offered by a retailer through the platform.
One of the highly appraised uses of voice shopping will be the enabling the user to rebuild his/her basket of previously purchased daily needs - The 'Easy Reorder' option. This feature is embedded in Google Express which would deliver highly personalized shopping recommendations based on customer's previous orders.
To utilize this service, customers would just need to link their Wal-Mart account to their Google Express. In this account Google has announced that they would offer free Express delivery when a purchase minimum of a store is achieved. Linking the accounts can be achieved through voice on Google Home or by shopping on Google Express. Once that is done Google will be able to draw an excerpt on the customer's shopping patterns and recommend suitable products accordingly.
Having a plain target of making things easy for customers Google has introduced natural voice recognition along with their Artificial intelligence which offers a brilliant voice shopping experience. Some other perks of this include free two-day shipping and the Pickup discount from Google Express. Having said that, Wal-Mart is not the first retailer to tie up with Google Express, but it is the first one to allow users to link up their Google accounts with the Wal-Mart accounts.
The other retailers that are already working with Google to sell their products using Google Express include Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Ultra and Kohl's. However, none of these companies has provided this option to shoppers to link up a pre-existing user account with Google Express on the back end.
Moving on from Wal-Mart, Google Home is what enables shopping via Google Express making it the hero of Shopping through voice. You can create your shopping lists and classify them according to the type. Users can append the list using voice and further purchase them using Google Express.
To buy an item directly, we just need to utter it to Google, such as "paper towels" and the device would give us option of specifying the store from which we are looking to order. If we do not specify any store in the voice command, then the item would be ordered from the last store we made a purchase from on Google Express.
Another advantage that has come is that the tremendous opportunities that have multiplied in Web Development in the E-Commerce platform after the arrival shopping through voice assistants. This trend has even started emerging in India, where Web Development companies have started implementing voice shopping in E-Commerce websites.
Finally, here's the bottom line. Bots are like humans who learn by failing. They listen to billions of words a day and gradually learn to understand our preferences. Train them to get the best out of them and train yourself to make the most of them too!
