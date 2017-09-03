How to Setup Google Play Account on your Android smartphone

 
BOGART, Ga. - Sept. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Google play  is the applicable software program that gives different platform to download different applications which is required in an Android device.People find it compatible to use with different Android device.Individual will have to simply search the application by using the search bar.Android users find it easy to use but there are situations which got difficult for the users to handle.For availing help in such situations,there is need to reach customer service team immediately.

Number of issues are there which has been fixed by customer service team.Here,individual can see the resolution of one:-

How may I setup Google play account on Android phone?

It is required to turn on the Android phone

Tap the "Menu" button to go to the "Menu"screen.

User should locate and click "Play Store" icon from the apps list.

From the "Add a Google Account" window, select "Existing"

From the "Sign in" window, give the Gmail credentials in the "Email" and "Password" fields.

After the process will get  done, select the right arrow icon from bottom-right corner of the screen.

From the "Set up payment info" interface, click the option representing your preferred payment method,

Select "Continue" to proceed and alternatively, you may use "SKIP" from the bottom-left corner to setup your billing information later.

From the "Backup and restore" window, select "Keep this phone backed up with my Google Account" checkbox.

Select the arrow button from the bottom-right corner to start using "Play Store"


