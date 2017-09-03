News By Tag
How to Setup Google Play Account on your Android smartphone
Google Play Store-Setup The Account For It On Android smartphone lets now read the simple and easy steps
Number of issues are there which has been fixed by customer service team.Here,individual can see the resolution of one:-
How may I setup Google play account on Android phone?
It is required to turn on the Android phone
Tap the "Menu" button to go to the "Menu"screen.
User should locate and click "Play Store" icon from the apps list.
From the "Add a Google Account" window, select "Existing"
From the "Sign in" window, give the Gmail credentials in the "Email" and "Password" fields.
After the process will get done, select the right arrow icon from bottom-right corner of the screen.
From the "Set up payment info" interface, click the option representing your preferred payment method,
Select "Continue" to proceed and alternatively, you may use "SKIP" from the bottom-left corner to setup your billing information later.
From the "Backup and restore" window, select "Keep this phone backed up with my Google Account" checkbox.
Select the arrow button from the bottom-right corner to start using "Play Store"
