Amos Lee to Perform at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts

Singer/Songwriter adds North Texas to solo tour with concert benefiting the Mansfield Center Arts Program.

Amos Lee

-- Singer/songwriterwill perform one-night only at Mansfield ISD's Center for the Performing Arts located at 1110 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX 76063 on Saturday, December 2. The concert is part of his national solo tourand it will raise funds for MISD's Center Arts Program. Showtime is 8 PM and doors open at 7.Over the course of more than a dozen years and six studio albums, Amos Lee has continued to evolve, develop, and challenge himself as a musician. With his new album, SPIRIT, he makes his biggest creative leap yet acting as his own producer. While he has worked with some of the industry's most prolific hit-makers over the years, Amos felt ready to take over the helm with this latest project. "I've been wanting to produce my own record for a long time," he says, explaining that he met with numerous candidates before concluding that he should make the move. "What I wanted to provide was a place for musicians to come and feel they were able to express themselves, and contribute in their own voice the way I was able to contribute in mine."To begin the new project, Amos began assembling musicians who he felt could blend a dynamic yet organic marriage of modern rhythm with classic instrumentation. For Amos Lee, SPIRIT is the fulfillment of dreams and aspirations—musical, personal, and professional—that he's had for a long time. "All you can ask for as an artist is the chance to create what you hear and feel inside of yourself," he concludes. "The performances by everyone gave me such a strong place to draw from, and being more connected to the arrangements made it easier and more fun to sing. For my first time producing, I could not have been luckier—I was able to get into the heart of every single moment of this record."Don't miss this incredible night of music with Amos Lee at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts featuring a special performance by MISD's Show Choirs. Tickets are on sale now and available online at center.mansfieldisd.org or call 817.299.1230 for more information.