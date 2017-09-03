Country(s)
Amos Lee to Perform at Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts
Singer/Songwriter adds North Texas to solo tour with concert benefiting the Mansfield Center Arts Program.
Over the course of more than a dozen years and six studio albums, Amos Lee has continued to evolve, develop, and challenge himself as a musician. With his new album, SPIRIT, he makes his biggest creative leap yet acting as his own producer. While he has worked with some of the industry's most prolific hit-makers over the years, Amos felt ready to take over the helm with this latest project. "I've been wanting to produce my own record for a long time," he says, explaining that he met with numerous candidates before concluding that he should make the move. "What I wanted to provide was a place for musicians to come and feel they were able to express themselves, and contribute in their own voice the way I was able to contribute in mine."
To begin the new project, Amos began assembling musicians who he felt could blend a dynamic yet organic marriage of modern rhythm with classic instrumentation. For Amos Lee, SPIRIT is the fulfillment of dreams and aspirations—
Don't miss this incredible night of music with Amos Lee at the MISD Center for the Performing Arts featuring a special performance by MISD's Show Choirs. Tickets are on sale now and available online at center.mansfieldisd.org or call 817.299.1230 for more information.
The Mansfield Independent School District's mission is to inspire and educate students to be productive citizens. In order to augment this mission, the MISD Center Arts Program was developed to increase students' access to quality arts productions, educational enrichment programs as well as participation in community functions. Benefit concerts such as the Amos Lee show will allow the Center Arts Program to thrive and reach more students with a wider spectrum of arts programming.
