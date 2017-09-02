News By Tag
Restorative Wellness Center Providing Chiropractic and Massage Therapy Services in Ann Arbor
Chiropractor Dr. Daniel Geck is providing Chiropractic, Massage Therapy and Neuropathic Treatment to help people align their back and get relief from pain.
"Many Americans are in pain because of injury, spinal mis-alignment, lack of nutrition and sedentary, stressful lifestyles. At Restorative Wellness Center, we care for our patients using functional medicine. Our methodology is simple but life-changing:
Rather than merely treating symptoms with drugs and surgery, our multi-therapeutic approach engages the incredible, innate healing process of the body. It offers pain relief, balance, and better performance!
Dr. Dan Geck provides the following services in Ann Arbor:
* Functional Medicine
* Clinical Nutrition
* AMIT - Advanced Muscle Integration Technique
* Chiropractic Treatment
* Health Coaching
* Neuropathy / Neuro-Muscular Therapy
* Spinal disc therapy
For more information about the chiropractor, massage therapy and neuropathic treatment provided by Dr. Dan Geck or to schedule your free consultation, visit: https://www.wellnesscenterannarbor.com/
About Dr. Dan Geck – Chiropractor in Ann Arbor MI
Dr. Dan Geck is an exceptional chiropractor in Ann Arbor MI helping people align their back and get relief from pain. Dr. Geck provides clinical nutrition advise, chiropractic treatment, neuropathy, spinal disc therapy and more.
