West Hartford Rabbi to be Honored in Nashville, TN
Vanderbilt Divinity School Selects Rabbi Stephen Fuchs '92 as Distinguished Alumnus of 2017
A celebration dinner will be held in Nashville on October 17, 2017 at the University Club of Nashville.
To be considered for the school's Distinguished Alumni/ae Award, one must demonstrate excellence and distinction in justice-making through their efforts in congregational ministry, religious institutions, non-denominational/
"The times when people have told me I made a difference in their lives mean the most to me." ~ Rabbi Stephen Lewis Fuchs
Among his numerous accomplishments, Rabbi Fuchs was the first rabbi invited to speak in several churches in Germany, in addition to conducting the first Jewish service in the city of Friedrichstadt, Germany since Kristallnacht.
He was also the first rabbi to give a sermon at St. Giles Church in Edinburgh, Scotland.
As a writer and lecturer, Rabbi Fuchs' focus is on social actions to inspire racial and religious affirmation, understanding, and respect.Visit https://divinity.vanderbilt.edu/
Stephen Fuchs is also Rabbi Emeritus of Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, CT, and former president of the World Union for Progressive Judaism (WUPJ). Later this month he will assume the pulpit at Bat Yam Temple of The Islands in Sanibel Island, Florida.
Visit the rabbi's blog at http://www.rabbifuchs.com .
For further information, please contact Susan Marie Shuman at Susan@SusanShuman.org
Susan Marie Shuman
***@susanshuman.org
