News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cabot's Pueblo Museum New Mobile App Shares the Story of Coachella Valley Pioneer
Self-Guided Tour Educates Visitors About Historic Homestead of Cabot Yerxa
The mobile tour takes visitors around the structures found on the site's 5 acres, on which the historic home sits. The app offers new interpretive content about these structures, such as the barn, tool house, and studio house, and prompts visitors to think about how they were created with locally sourced, repurposed materials.
"We have little interpretative material for the grounds and using the app will provide visitors with a stronger understanding of Cabot and simpler times in the Coachella Valley," says Irene Rodriguez, Executive Director of Cabot's Pueblo Museum. "Hopefully, the information found in the app will also spark greater interest and encourage users to take a guided tour, which is the only way to see the interior of the Pueblo."
The content for the app is an expansion of an existing grounds brochure, with the audio tour scripted and recorded by a staff tour guide. The museum is working on a new exhibition in a space that has been closed for over 40 years. As this exhibition unfurls, additional content for the audio tour will be added to the app using OnCell's flexible app-building platform.
"Our process is to start small and grow. We're excited to use the app as a tool to enhance the visitor experience and add more content over time," says Rodriguez.
About Cabot's Pueblo Museum
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Cabot's Pueblo Museum preserves the homestead of visionary explorer, artist, and Mason Cabot Yerxa, whose discovery of two aquifers provides fresh water to the area and gave rise to the area's resorts. After 24 years of construction, Yerxa completed the 35-room Hopi-inspired pueblo, which was donated to the City of Desert Hot Springs after his death. The site is operated as a heritage museum and share artifacts of his travels, art, and collection of Native American artistry. Learn more at http://www.cabotsmuseum.org
About OnCell
OnCell provides a full range of mobile tour solutions for museums and cultural destinations. With a variety of interactive services such as a DIY app builder, native and web apps, audio tours, beacons tours, and scavenger hunts, OnCell helps organizations become mobile-friendly. As mobile communication experts who are passionate about the arts and education, the OnCell team has worked on over 2,500 projects both in the U.S. and internationally since its inception in 2006. Learn more at http://www.oncell.com
Contact
Monica Barndt
***@oncell.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse