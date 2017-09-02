News By Tag
One Arkansas Real Estate Firm, Limbird Real Estate Group, Makes Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list
Inc. magazine ranked Limbird Real Estate Group No. 1055 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private U.S. companies. It's the first time the Northwest Arkansas firm has appeared on the list.
The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the Inc. 5000 list grew by sixfold in the three-year sales growth assessment time period. By comparison, the economy grew by 6.7 percent.
So, this sustained increase, like the 402 percent three-year sales growth accomplished by Limbird Real Estate Group in the competitive Northwest Arkansas real estate market, was a major achievement. It is the first time Limbird Real Estate Group has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing private companies.
"We couldn't believe it when we were notified," explains Principal Broker and Owner Tara Limbird. "And then, when we were told we nearly cracked the top 1000 on the list and we're one of the top five companies representing our great state of Arkansas—well we couldn't wait to share the news with our team of 28 agents and employees! After all, their loyalty and hard work were a large part of the reason we were on the Inc. 5000 in the first place."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/
One of only 196 real estate-related firms in America to earn a spot on the list (and dozens of these were actually home builders, not residential real estate companies), Limbird Real Estate Group was the only real estate firm in Arkansas to make the 2017b Inc. 5000 list.
The Inc. 5000 honor comes just weeks after the Limbird Team was named the No. 45 top sales team in the nation for most closed annual sales transactions on The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals list. The national awards ranking is sponsored annually by REAL Trends and advertised in The Wall Street Journal. It's based on 2016 sales production.
Nick and Tara Limbird are also the only Arkansas agents to be endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank. Visit http://www.LimbirdTeam.com to see the 30-second testimonial. Contact Limbird Real Estate Group at 855-755-SOLD.
About Limbird Real Estate Group
The Limbird Team, founded by Arkansas natives Nick and Tara Limbird in 2010, has rapidly grown to nearly 30 agents and support staff. They are the number one real estate team in Arkansas five years running. Prior to forming their own independent real estate firm, Limbird Real Estate Group in 2015, the team had become a top 25 team within the RE/MAX organization. The Limbird Team has been voted the Best of the Best Real Estate Agents in Northwest Arkansas multiple times by the readers of NWA Media, including NWAOnline.com and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, plus Best Team and Best Real Estate Company by both Celebrate Arkansas magazine and Citiscapes.
All members of the company live and work in the communities in which they sell real estate. Team members are active in the community, with some actively volunteering for local schools, including Bentonville Public Schools, Rogers Public Schools, and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School. Team members are also active in local Chambers of Commerce, with Tara Limbird serving on the Board of Directors for the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce and as the director of its Small Business Committee. She is a graduate of the Leadership Benton County program and was named 2015 Small Business Woman of the Year. The team also raises funds for the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter, Rogers Humane Society, Helen Walton Early Childhood Development, the Miller McNeil Foundation, the Junior Auxiliary of Northwest Arkansas, Alzheimers Association, and several other locally-based charities.
Striving to be unique in the Northwest Arkansas real estate marketplace, Limbird Real Estate Group offers a Guaranteed Sold Program. If a home isn't sold in 99 days, the team will buy it for a previously agreed price. They are the only team in Arkansas to offer a Guaranteed Sold Program and sold over 570 homes in 2016. The firm also offers a Love it or Leave it Guarantee. If a home buyer doesn't love the new home within the first year, Limbird will resell it free and help them buy another home.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 500|5000
Methodology
The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. The Inc. 500 is featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, located at www.inc.com/
About Inc. Media:
Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2 million in 2010 to over 13 million today.
The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.
